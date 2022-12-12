A family that lost a home, four vehicles and two dogs in a fire on a county island has filed a claim against the city for $1.35 million, alleging Mesa Fire and Medical “refused” to stop the blaze from spreading to their house in April.
The 1-acre property on a county island on Ellsworth Road north of Adobe is outside of Mesa Fire and Medical’s jurisdiction.
It was also not subscribed to fire protection from Rural Metro, a private fire service with stations in the area that covers gaps between city limits and fire district boundaries.
But after reports of a vehicle fire at the home started coming in at 6:58 a.m. April 13, Mesa Fire and Medical dispatched multiple units to the property.
The first unit arrived at 7:15 a.m. and in the next 30 minutes, another five engines and other equipment arrived. The last unit left the scene 3 1/2 hours later, according to a fire report.
Joe Knourek, the homeowner who filed the claim, acknowledged he was not subscribed to Rural Metro fire protection, which has a mutual aid agreement with Mesa Fire. He said he assumed area fire departments would put out a fire on his property and then send him a bill.
Knourek said he “never thought in a million years” he’d need the emergency service and that he regrets not getting the protection even though firefighters responded.
The house, which he lived in for 19 years, is a total loss and was underinsured. To get even the $240,000 it was insured for has been a battle, he said, because the insurance company has cited the lack of fire protection as a reason to deny his claim.
But while firefighters came to put out the fire, Knourek calls them negligent for not preventing the flames from spreading to his house and doing more to save the two dogs in it.
He said he filed the claim in order to cover the hundreds of thousands of dollars it will take to rebuild the home in addition to the amount he receives from insurance.
Emotional scene
Knourek said the fire started in the refrigerator of his “toy hauler” RV trailer parked near the house. His fiancée was the first family member to see the fire when she was taking their Australian shepherd outside for a morning walk.
He believes neighbors may have spotted the fire before the family, as firefighters arrived earlier than they expected.
The fire soon spread to a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on the property after the cover caught fire.
When Mesa firefighters arrived, they attacked the blazes and kept the fire from spreading beyond the property. Knourek, his fiancée Autumn Holbrook and two daughters were unharmed.
But the house could not be saved.
Seven months after the fire, Knourek is still convinced that firefighters could have saved the house but chose not to. He faults their tactics, saying they were concentrating water on the toy hauler rather than the home.
“It wasn’t that they didn’t try to fight the fire; they refused to fight it,” he said.
“All they did was to try to save our toy hauler,” he said. “It’s like they hated my guts.”
Knourek also blames the fire department for not attempting to save his two Labrador retrievers even as he shouted they were still in the house. If firefighters weren’t on the scene, he said, he would have tried saving them himself.
The narrative in Knourek’s claim describes an emotional scene.
“At that time, they were spraying the toy hauler, I begged them to spray the house and told them our dogs were inside. They refused and drug me out of the backyard,” the claim states.
“A short time after I noticed they had the hose on the ground unattended, which I picked up and started spraying our house. When they noticed, they ran, grabbed the hose from me and turned it away from the house and continued spraying the toy hauler.”
A spokesman for Mesa Fire and Medical declined to discuss the incident or comment on the claim, but in response to a question about jurisdiction, the spokesman said:
“County islands are not a part of our jurisdictional response area although we will and do provide mutual aid when requested by Rural Metro Fire; homeowners in these county islands do have the option to purchase fire protection from Rural Metro.”
A basic fire report released by the department provides some information about the response from the department’s perspective.
According to the report, the emergency dispatcher received multiple calls about a vehicle fire beginning at 6:58 a.m., and an engine from Fire Station 213 on University Drive was dispatched.
As firefighters in the first engine turned onto Ellsworth Road from University, they could see flames above the roof lines in the neighborhood and “upgraded” the call to a “structure assignment and waited for all the units to go enroute before announcing the on scene report.”
After arriving, the first unit observed “heavy fire showing from a large dump truck and palm trees” with “limited sight to the adjacent house.”
The first unit upgraded the call to “Alarm1,” and “used all of the tank water.”
The engine was “unable to establish its own water supply and awaited the arrival of the additional units.”
Within three minutes, three additional fire engines arrived and a unit was assigned to “get an all clear” of people from the buildings.
Shortly before the side of the house caught fire, Knourek said his daughter went into the home to try to retrieve the dogs. He said a neighbor went into the house to retrieve his daughter, and he didn’t observe firefighters clearing the house.
Over the next 15 minutes, additional apparatus arrived on the scene.
Near the end of the department narrative, the report states, “The fire on the east side of the structure grew exponentially even with water being applied and East Sector recommended emergency Traffic and to go Defensive on the house.”
Recovery slow and painful
Knourek said the fire was “horrible” but is grateful his fiancée and daughters are alive.
“I woke up the next morning thinking, ‘man, did this really happen,’” he said.
Knourek and his family are currently living in an RV on a family member’s property nearby.
Besides losing the house, Knourek, a trucking business owner, lost a dump truck that he used for income, which was “underinsured,” and he also lost a $50,000 backhoe that was uninsured.
“All of our retirement is in assets like vehicles,” he said. “I watched so much of it burn to the ground in minutes.”
Knourek’s been out of work since the fire and the family has been living on savings. A Gofundme drive organized by a family member in April raised $4,000.
As much as the family lost in property, Knourek said losing two of their three dogs hurt the most.
He said the family talks about their Labradors every day. The surviving Australian shepherd that was outside the house when the fire started is traumatized, unable to stay at home when they leave their temporary housing.
Frustration with the actions of the firefighters who put out the conflagration on his property also lingers to this day.
“Don’t come in my yard and spray my trailer and let my house burn down,” he said. “If they said, ‘we can’t come on your property,’ fine.”
