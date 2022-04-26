The two Mesa City Council candidates with previous council experience will have plenty of cash available as they look to fend off newcomers competing with them for two open seats in the Aug. 2 Primary Election.
That’s the story so far in the financial disclosure forms candidates submitted to the City Clerk for the previous two quarters. Reports of donations and expenditures for the last quarter were due April 15.
Candidate Alicia Goforth is uncontested for the third open council seat in District 5.
Scott Somers, who previously served two terms on the council and is running for his old seat, reported the most campaign cash on hand, with $30,459, including $11,028 carried over from previous periods. A robust first quarter of 2022 contributed greatly to that total, with Somers’ campaign netting $19,703 in donations for the period.
Darla Trendler, the only other candidate for the District 6 seat, has not reported any contributions so far. Trendler said she’s received funds during the current quarter, which will be reported by the next filing deadline in July.
The money race is slightly less asymmetric in District 4, though the familiar candidate still enjoys a large advantage.
Incumbent Jenn Duff’s organization started off its fundraising strong during the fourth quarter of 2021, reporting $19,685, giving her campaign fund a balance of $20,981 as of March 31.
Arizona State University student Nathaniel Ross has so far reported only loaning his campaign for $283.
Trista Guzman Glover, a former director in the office of Gov. Doug Ducey, started to close the money gap with Duff in the first quarter of 2022. Her campaign reported $2,947 on hand at the end of the period, most of which was received last quarter.
Public safety employee political action committees are big donors to the campaigns so far. Mesa Firefighter PAC, the political action committee for the local chapter of the Arizona Fire Fighters Association, is the largest donor so far for two candidates, doling out $3,500 each to the campaigns of Duff and Somers at the end of 2021.
Mesa Firefighter’s $2,000 contribution to Goforth in the first quarter of 2022 is tied for her largest donation.
PACs without “Mega-PAC” status in Arizona are limited to giving $6,550 to local candidates per election cycle. PACs cannot use union dues for political spending.
Scott Figgins, president of the Mesa chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, explained the PACs giving to local candidates.
“For us it doesn’t matter if you’re an incumbent, … what we’re looking for truly is the health, safety and welfare of the community and our firefighters. That’s it.”
He said the group bases its support on voting record and general positions on “creating that balance of fiscal responsibility and ensuring the highest level of service to the internal and external customer.”
He noted that campaign donations are not the same as formal endorsements, and the group will sometimes give to both the incumbent and challenger in a race.
“Rarely do we give more than $4,000” in an election cycle, Figgins said.
Somers, a former firefighter/paramedic, has also received large contributions from public safety organizations beyond Mesa, including $2,500 each from the International Association of Firefighters and the Arizona Police Association, and $2,000 from the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association PAC.
Individuals connected with the development industry are also large contributors to the campaigns of Somers, Duff and Goforth. John Graham, CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, gave $1,000 to Duff’s organization and $1,500 to Somers’. Three executives for CORE Construction each gave $500 individually to Somers’ campaign.
Robert Schramm, president of Kitchell Development Company, contributed $1,000 to Somers. Sandy Schmid, vice president of acquisitions and development for Starpoint Properties, gave $1,500 to Duff.
Below is a list of each candidate’s fundraising total for this election cycle and their largest donors.
DISTRICT 4
Nathaniel Ross
Total raised: $283 (loan from candidate)
Jenn Duff
Total raised: $23,485
Largest donations: Salt River Project Political Involvement Committee, $1,400; Mesa Fire PAC, $3,500; Randy McGrane, Ensemble Investment (owns Phoenix-Mesa Marriott), $1,000; Simon Key, Versaterm Public Safety (producer of Mesa’s new crime record-keeping software) $1,000; John Graham, Sunbelt Holdings, $1,000; John Kobierowski, ABI Multifamily and Neighborhood Ventures, $1,000; Sandy Schmid, Starpoint Properties, $1,500; Robert Crist, Robert Crist and Co RV, $1,000; and S. Colleen Byron, NAU, $1,000.
Trista Guzman Glover
Total raised: $2,947
Largest donations: Loan from self, $1,000; Stan Barnes, Copper State Consulting, $500; Jim Hayden, Board Developer, $500/
DISTRICT 5
Alicia Goforth
Total raised: $9,350
Largest donations: United Mesa Firefighters PAC, $2,000; John and Cassie Sterling, Leeward Renewable Energy, $500; Thomas and Jennifer Casey, $500; John and Kathryn Dougherty, $2,000; Bonnie Crist, $1,000.
DISTRICT 6
Scott Somers
Total raised: $24,903
Largest donations: United Mesa Firefighters PAC, $3,500; International Association of Firefighters, $2,500; UPFF Tempe, $1,000; PLEA PAC, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, $2,000; Arizona Police Association, $2,500; Rich Crandall, CN Resource, $1,000; John Graham, Sunbelt Holdings, $1,500; William Cox, Core Construction, $500; Natalie Orne, Core Construction, $500; Nichole Kotsur, Core Construction, $500; Stephen Schmid, $2,000; Robert Schramm, Kitchell, $1,000.
Darla Trendler
Total raised: 0
