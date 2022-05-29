Retired Air Force Maj. Fran McClendon poses with members of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen as they and The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum hosted a Congressional Gold Medal Recognition ceremony last week for Army Cpl. Lydia Thornton and retired Air Force Maj. Fran McClendon, members of the 6888th Central Directory Postal Battalion during World War II. (David Minton/Tribune Staff Photographer)