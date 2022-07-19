Mesa-owned Falcon Field is accepting bids from companies to develop 28 acres of land across from the airport which is currently home to one of the few remaining orange groves in Mesa.
The city is seeking proposals from “the high technology industry sectors” to develop, market, and manage a first-class business park on Falcon Tech Center North 28 on the northeast corner of Greenfield and McDowell roads.
The conditions for lease, which could be as long as 40 years, include significant experience in all facets of non-retail commercial development, an understanding of applicable Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations and the ability to secure long term tenants.
The winning applicant also must remove the existing citrus groves and any structures on the property.
Airport Director Corinne Nystrom acknowledged citrus has historically been a huge part of Mesa’s economy and that this is one of the few remaining orange groves in Mesa.
But she said development on Tech Center North 28 is important to the area’s future economic growth and, given the condition of the orange trees, largely inevitable.
“The trees in the citrus orchards to the west of Falcon Field Airport are reaching the end of their productive lives,” according to a statement from airport administration.
The trees produced citrus for far longer than anyone believed that they would, including citrus growers themselves.
In a 2008 Mesa Tribune article, Dave Mittendorf, who leased and operated the land then, was already predicting the demise of his own orange grove.
“There just doesn’t seem like there is a big interest in the fruit market,” Mittendorf said. “All the old timers ... have either died or retired. More and more are going out because of development. It’s better to sell to developers, take it and retire.”
The land is still producing a little bit of citrus, but not like it used to, and the numbers city-wide are dwindling.
According to the state Department of Agriculture, there are 25 farms or groves comprising about 561 acres of citrus in Mesa. The department does not break down specific totals for each type of fruit.
Orange growers, who are harvesting fewer and fewer acres of citrus, are diversifying their inventory.
Many of the road side shops, once brimming with fresh oranges and grapefruits for sale, have closed, and the land developed into housing developments.
The shops that do remain, such as Orange Patch Too, an offshoot of the original Orange Patch store in the Lehi Valley, has expanded its offerings to include boutique shopping, unique holiday gifts, specialty foods, jewelry and other knickknacks, none of which have much at all to do with oranges.
The City doesn’t seem to be rushing to transform the once prosperous orange grove at Tech Center 28. It has been marketing the land for commercial use since the end of 2017 and paying someone to maintain the orange groves.
“The City of Mesa has a contract with an agricultural vendor to maintain the citrus trees until the City is able to identify alternative use(s) for the property,” Nystrom said.
“The Falcon Tech Center is zoned as a Planned Employment Park (PEP), which allows for several types of commercial uses.”
The City said in its statement that the intent to lease will remain open “until a successful entity is selected.”
