Rent in the Valley isn’t the only thing that’s seeing a steady increase.
The number of eviction cases in Maricopa County Justice Courts also has been rising.
“Eviction filings continue to rise,” Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis reported last week.
September marked the third consecutive month “where filings are higher than they have been since October 2008,” he said.
In October 2008, justice courts in Maricopa County took in 6,975 eviction cases. Last month, 6,685 eviction cases were filed.
But the big difference between then and now is the size of judgments filed against tenants who are evicted.
“So far in 2022 the average judgment against tenants just rose to $3,337.50. In 2008 it was $1,750.58,” Davis said. “As I usually point out, not only was the population different then, but so was the economy.”
But the difference in the size of judgments is not just a. matter of a difference between 14 years.
“In 2019, the first full year before the pandemic, the average judgment was $1,976.81,” Davis said.
“Judges who hear eviction cases say a small portion of the increase is due to landlords catching up from the pandemic on past amounts due, but mostly it relates to the higher lease amounts that tenants pay.”
Rents have risen dramatically across the country and tenants in the Valley are among the hardest hit.
Rents in the Phoenix are more than 45% higher than they were last year, and increased on average by more than $700 in the past year, according to some reports.
Other reports say that between 2016 and 2021, average rent in the Valley soared by 80%.
That partly explains not only why many existing multifamily complexes across the region have been sold for twice what the seller paid for them within a matter of two to four years, but it also explains a significant increase in the number of building permits that have been issued in the past year for new apartment projects.
Last week, Mayor Kate Gallego noted at the end of the City Council meeting that on Oct. 12 alone, Council approved zoning changes for projects with a total 2,187 new apartments.
A third trend in eviction cases involves a relatively new state law that requires justice courts to seal the details of an eviction case under certain circumstances.
David said that as of Oct. 6, sealed cases stood at 248 after the law went into effect only two weeks earlier.
“That is unprecedented and due directly to HB2485,” he said.
The new law requires that an eviction case be sealed when any of the following conditions are met:
A filed case is dismissed before the judge rules, as when, for example, a tenant pays the rent or the landlord’s paperwork is found to be deficient;
A tenant wins a favorable ruling;
After a judgment, the parties file a written agreement to set aside and seal the case.
Advocates who pushed for the law said unsealed cases that ended well for tenants can still come back to unfairly haunt them. They can hurt their future prospects for finding a new home and even harm their job prospects in an extensive background check.
There is no statute of limitations in the law, so even very old cases can be sealed if they meet the criteria set out in the law.
