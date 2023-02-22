Even though Jerry Guttman was a child when he was introduced to the gruesome reality that his parents had survived during World War II, the East Valley man said it wasn’t until he was older that they began recounting the horrors they witnessed.
The youngest of three children of Irving Guttman and Rosie Polkenfeld of Detroit, Michigan, Jerry always felt a burning curiosity about his parents’ earlier life in Europe.
“I was very young when I learned that they were in the Holocaust, but my mom would never tell a story,” Guttman recalled. “My brother was born in a displaced prisoner of war camp (DPW) in Fürth, Bavaria, Germany, so he is also considered a survivor.
“My father told some stories… but most people who went through the atrocity didn’t want to tell their story.”
It wasn’t until his father passed away in May 1997 that his mother began talking about her life in the Nazis concentration camp at Auschwitz in the late 1930s into the early 40s.
Rosie Polkenfeld was born in June 1927 as one of six children in Petrova, Romania, but relocated to Hungary when she was 14 to care for her mother’s cousin.
Upon her arrival in Hungary, she was met with the frightening presence of the German Nazi party’s growing presence.
Though she led a somewhat normal life throughout her early teens, Polkenfeld’s life was ripped away from her around age 16 when she was taken from her home, shaved of her hair and transported to Auschwitz. She split her imprisonment between there and the camp at Bergen-Belsen throughout the Holocaust.
She shared a bed with 13 other people and subsisted on one loaf of bread a week and a bowl of soup that contained one potato and a bean.
She worked on an assembly-line-style conveyor belt, examining hundreds of bodies prisoners executed in gas chambers and harvesting any valuable dental work before they were incinerated.
Although workers were expected to remain emotionless during their long, draining days of work along that assembly line, Polkenfeld one day was overwhelmed by the shock of seeing her pregnant cousin’s corpse.
Prison guards reacted by lashing her, leaving permanent scars on her shoulder.
Rosie remained in concentration camps until English forces advanced onto the eastern front and began liberating camps.
Irving Guttman was born as one of six kids in 1915 in Poland at a time the country was already becoming a battleground that evolved into World War I.
“The Great War” put the Guttmans in a strong economic position as the family owned a successful creamery that was so busy Irving left school after the seventh grade to work there. The creamery was closed after Germany invaded Poland in 1939.
German soldiers showed up at the Guttman home, forcing Irving and his brother to hide and listen as the soldiers executed his mother and three sisters.
Irving refused to live in a German settlement and eluded the invaders, spending months on the run from the Nazis.
“He would always try to find places under stairs and he’d have a piece of wood with him so he could go under the stairs, pull the piece of wood, and then they would not see him,” Jerry recalled his mother telling him.
When his father was captured, Irving surrendered and was sent to a labor camp, where he worked alongside his father until the two were stricken by typhoid. Irving returned to work but his father was too weak to return.
They never saw each other again.
Irving was sent to a small camp in Poland of 800 Jews that were under looser supervision than other camps.
One rainy night, he slipped under a fence and ran to the forest, eventually finding refuge in a Polish village where he was given clothes and a place to live for months.
Irving later found work working on a highway alongside the Russian army paving his way through what was then Czechoslovakia, Poland and Germany. He eventually ended in the same displaced persons camp where Polkenfeld had been searching for her family.
Polkenfeld and Guttman fell in love, married and Rosie gave birth to their first child at this camp. They eventually got to the United States in the early 1950s, living in their cousin’s basement in Michigan and working multiple jobs.
“(My dad) worked three jobs and my mom worked two jobs,” Jerry recalled. “They worked for Dodge, they worked for Chrysler. My dad used to move furniture at midnight. They did whatever they could to scrounge up what money they could.”
Eventually, the Guttmans saved enough funds to purchase a small storefront in Hamtramck, Michigan, that was originally a furniture store that would become the famous Irving’s Delicatessen.
Though the duo became known for their delicious dishes like gefilte fish, fresh challah bread and chicken-in-the-pot with kreplach, matzah ball and boiled potato, they were most renowned for the care that they showed to every customer who walked through the door.
“If you came into our restaurant, my mom would walk up to you, see what she was cooking in the back, talk to get your name, your phone number and learn a little bit about you,” Jerry recalled. “She would take your kids in the back in the kitchen where they’d make bread and they’d make coleslaw.
“Then they’d go to my father, who would teach them one of six Slavic languages of the day, then he put a pack of gum in their pocket and gave them a scoop of ice cream and you became part of our family.”
Jerry recalled instances where his parents sent a week’s supply of food to regulars if they were ill and said they remained active in the community even after they sold their booming business that grew to as many as three locations.
What stuck out the most to Jerry was how welcoming his parents were to fellow immigrants.
“My dad used to give me a little piece of paper on a Saturday (with an address on it) and say, ‘Go pick up these folks,’” Jerry said. “(My parents) would give them clothes, food and money to get them settled and help them adjust to the country. My parents were just amazing people in the Detroit community.”
Yet, their traumatic background haunted Jerry throughout his life – especially because he still had so many questions about where his parents came from.
Because of this, Jerry began tracking down documents relating to his parent’s past in Europe about a decade ago and has since recovered his father’s European driver’s license, records stating his parents had been at displaced person camps, sponsorship documents to immigrate to the United States and loads of photos of his parents.
Although this piqued his curiosity, Jerry then realized that he couldn’t be alone and felt compelled to create a website called OurHolocaustStory.com, where other survivors and their children could keep these stories alive.
“As I compile things and as I learn more, the more they become my heroes to survive what they went through,” Jerry said.
Jerry hopes that he can hear more heroic stories about how people survived one of the worst genocides in history and keep the dark history of what happened decades ago for generations to come.
“My goal with this is to have other survivors or family members who have documentation, pictures, videos, audio that we can upload for them, and create a library so others or teachers can use it to teach people and try to eliminate hate,” Jerry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.