Solving homelessness could be as simple as putting keys in the hands of community members, a panel of experts said at an East Valley gathering last month.
As part of the “Finding Home: Arizona Storytellers Project,” researchers, social workers and the formerly unhoused gathered at the Tempe Center for the Arts to discuss the causes of homelessness, and the barriers confronting the unhoused trying to break into the housing market.
They said stable housing is the first step to financial independence, not a reward for only the most fortunate and hardworking of low-income families.
“When you don’t have a place to stay, meeting your other needs becomes incredibly difficult,” said James Lawrence, a formerly unhoused father who received assistance from Native American Connections when illness and loss in his family cut his income below his cost of living.
While causes of poverty are nebulous and often difficult to address through policy, research suggests that housing stability significantly affects whether individuals and families will flourish in their communities – specifically in terms of home ownership – the panelists said.
Ashlee Tziganuk, a research analyst at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, shared various statistics about home ownership, income, and race in Maricopa County.
According to her research, the median home price in Phoenix has risen more than 45 percent since 2019 and about 75 percent of Maricopa County homeowners are white.
“We have a fundamental flaw, a poison pill in the Arizona and in the national housing market,” said ASU professor and panelist Rashad Shabazz. “The housing market (was) built for a specific population that did not face labor force discrimination.”
He said homelessness reflects racial disparities as well.
Reparations for housing can provide equity in the market, he continued, claiming that housing loans began as a kind of welfare in which 98% of the recipients were white.
“It had nothing to do with their ability to pull themselves up by their bootstraps,” he said. It was simply the fact that they were white.”
If there were to be reparations in the form of property ownership for historically oppressed groups in America, he said, those groups would have the opportunity to generate wealth for their descendants the way white people have been doing for generations.
“Antiracist legislation is a rising tide that lifts all boats,” he said. “Here’s the fact of the matter - it’s coming for you.”
Homelessness also disproportionately affects the LGBTQ+ community, according to Eric Morales, Volunteer and In-Kind Donation Specialist for One-N-Ten, a community organizing group that serves homeless LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.
“Sometimes, home isn’t the safest place to be (for LBGTQ+ youth), especially transgender youth” he said. “Homelessness is a reality for a lot of trans individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.