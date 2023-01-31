Motorists should prepare for traffic diversions and runners can lace up their shoes next Saturday, Feb. 4, as the Mesa Marathon presented by Mountain Vista Medical Center hits local streets for the 11th year.
“We are very excited to be entering the second decade of this amazing race with a beautiful new finished venue and with an incredibly talented group of elite runners,” said Darrell Phippen, executive race director. “We are committed to continue providing our participants with a top-tier race experience.”
Participants receive free race day photos and a video, a detailed medal, quality technical shirts, unique swag, and a finish venue.
As the half marathon is an Olympic Trials Qualifying event, a number of elite runners will be participating, including Molly Seidel, who earned the bronze medal for the women’s marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games and has twice placed in the top eight at a major marathon.
She also set the women’s half marathon course record at the Mesa Marathon last year.
World renowned athletes Aliphine Tuliamuk, 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials winner Jordan Hasay and Kim Conley will also be participating.
The 2023 Mesa Marathon will finish at Riverview Park.
This change will only minorly affect the end of the course and the majority of the course will remain the same, organizers said.
For information on the route and festivities: mesamarathon.com.
