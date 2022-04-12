Election season 2022 in Mesa officially began last week as the deadline passed for candidates to file for three Mesa City Council seats up for grabs on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Prospective candidates had until April 3 to file paperwork to qualify for the Primary Election.
Three council seats up for election this year are District 4, representing downtown Mesa, District 5, representing northeast Mesa, and District 6, representing southeast Mesa.
The Mesa City Charter limits council members to two consecutive four-year terms, meaning that incumbents David Luna in District 5 and Kevin Thompson in District 6, are termed out.
Thompson hopes to stay in politics in the immediate future; last summer he announced a bid for the Arizona Corporation Commission race and he has qualified for the November ballot.
District 4 is the most crowded of the three races as Councilwoman Jenn Duff faces three challenges. The District 5 race only drew one qualifying candidate while District 6 has two.
Council races are nonpartisan, meaning party affiliations are not listed on the ballot. A candidate needs more than 50% of the votes cast to win the seat Aug. 2. If no candidate passes that mark, the top two vote getters will face off in the General Election Nov. 8.
To vote in the primary, residents must register to vote by July 5 at recorder.maricopa.gov. Here’s a look at the candidates:
DISTRICT 4
Jenn Duff
Mesa native and business owner Jenn Duff was first elected to Council in 2018.
Duff is president and owner of Jef International Inc, a sport fishing tackle import/export company. She spent six years on the board of directors of the i.d.e.a. Museum. She has also served on the Planning and Zoning Board and co-founded the Retail, Arts, Innovation and Livability (R.A.I.L) Community Development Corporation.
“With four more years,” her website states, “I’ll continue leading, helping to bring quality jobs, community spaces all can enjoy, and more housing choices – essentials for helping all Mesa residents live a good life.”
Trista Guzman Glover
Arizona native Trista Guzman Glover formerly served as director of constituent services and director of boards and commissions for Gov. Doug Ducey.
Guzman Glover holds degrees in political science and public administration from Arizona State University. She is a Flinn-Brown Fellow with the non-partisan Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, a program that works to increase the number of Arizonans involved in civic life.
“As a new mother, I want Mesa to be the best place for families to live, work, and play,” she says on her website.
Nathaniel Ross
Mesa native and disability advocate Nathaniel Ross is finishing the last year of his bachelor’s degree at ASU.
Ross has completed fellowships with the Arizona Hispanic Bar Association: Los Abogados and the Coelho Center for Disability Law, Policy & Innovation. He co-founded a support group with his family for people dealing with Eosinophilic Disorders, called Eos Fighter Connection.
“Mesa’s population is remarkably young, with half of us younger than 35,” his website states. “The interests of this large portion of our city deserve a voice on the council that can speak to their perspectives for the city’s future. I want to be that voice.”
DISTRICT 5
Alicia Goforth
Alicia Goforth has lived in Mesa for 14 years. She previously practiced corporate law with international firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon and served as in-house counsel for health care information company Cerner Corporation.
Goforth has served as secretary and vice president of the Las Sendas HOA Board of Directors, and she currently sits on the Mesa Public Schools’ Mesa Parent Council.
“Serving my community has always been an integral part of my life,” Goforth wrote in a press release. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the City of Mesa.”
DISTRICT 6
Scott Somers
Scott Somers served two terms on council for District 6 between 2006 and 2014. The council elected him vice mayor for two of those years.
Somers has worked in public safety and emergency response with the Phoenix Fire Department and FEMA Urban Search and Rescue. He is also a professor of practice with the College of Public Service and Community Solutions at Arizona State University.
From his website, “I understand what it takes to propel Mesa’s economic growth and prosperity. During my previous time on council, we laid the foundation for our Southeast Mesa’s current booming economy.”
Darla Trendler
Darla Trendler is a business owner who has lived in Mesa for 23 years. Among her businesses, Trendler operates the Red Mountain Motors used car dealership with her husband.
Trendler has been involved in her children’s schools since 2005 as a classroom helper, parent board member and president, and booster club vice president. She has also spent many years volunteering with youth groups in her church.
A release from the candidate states, “She’s running because she believes that behind every issue there are real people who are working hard to support their families, help their neighbors and make our community better.”
