An Eastmark couple was arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers after a post-prom party gone wrong.
Police were called around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 2, to the location of a party that Steven and Emily Leitzell hosted for their daughter, an Eastmark High School senior.
According to the arrest report, a boy said Steven Leitzell pointed a gun at him and demanded to know where his daughter was.
After the boy got in a car and his friend drove away, Steven Leitzell allegedly chased them in his truck.
After the Leitzell truck blocked another car with five juveniles, Emily Leitzell allegedly pointed a gun at the teenagers as her husband demanded to know where their daughter was.
At the time of the incident, Steve Letizell was a captain with the Scottsdale Fire Department, where he had been employed since 2005. Emily Leitzell is a real estate agent.
According to the Mesa Police Department, Steven Leitzell “admitted to having an after-prom gathering and acknowledging the teenagers were drinking alcohol.”
He said he and his wife own two handguns but denied that they were armed during the incident.
Steven Leitzell “identified he was in a ‘blackout’ and does not recall everything,” according to the report.
Police say when the 43-year-old Steven Leitzell was first questioned outside his Eastmark home, he ignored commands: “Police went hands on with (Steven Leitzell) and had to take him to the ground in order to detain him.”
Police charged Steven Leitzell with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to Scottsdale spokesman Kelly Corsette, Leitzell resigned from his position with the Scottsdale Fire Department two days after his arrest.
“Mr. Leitzell’s behavior over the last weekend was contrary to the standards of the Scottsdale Fire Department,” Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon said in an emailed statement.
“I have accepted his resignation, and assure the public that we are using this incident to re-emphasize to our staff the importance of guarding the public’s trust in the Scottsdale Fire Department and all public servants.”
Emily Leitzell, 42, was charged with aggravated assault.
Eastmark High School, which opened in 2019, celebrated its first prom May 1. The school is in the Queen Creek Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.