Eastmark is having a birthday.
And to celebrate the southeast Mesa community’s 10th anniversary, Brookfield Residential, Eastmark and DMB Associates are hosting a party 10 a.m.-3 p.m. next Saturday, March 25 at the Eastmark Great Park.
“With over 6,000 homes sold in the community and over $2.3 billion in residential home sales, Eastmark has continuously been ranked #1 in Arizona and on the top 50 list for master planned communities throughout the country since 2015,” Brookfield Residential said in a release.
Currently, there are less than 650 homes remaining until the community is officially sold out.
The community-wide celebration will include hands-on activities, artistic exhibits, demonstrations, and live music as residents be hosting their Spring Neighborhood Boutique featuring over 50 unique valley businesses.
Eastmark’s farmer’s market will be in full swing, featuring baked goods, arts and crafts, local food trucks and snack vendors.
The public is invited to stick around for free live musical performances from local favorite artists and bands: Rock Lobster at Inspirian Peak, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. and The Flying Squirrels at The Eastmark Great Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The community also is celebrating the completion of Eastmark Great Park 4 – featuring turf fields, Fishing Pond, waterfall, and Inspirian Peak – a large adventure playground with an inclusive play zone that’s thoughtfully designed to be accessible to children with autism at 4565 S. Inspirian Pkwy.
The Deck – an epic 3.4-acre skate park with pump tracks, ramps, and quarter pipes – also has opened at 9362 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd.
“This is a place that belongs to the entire City, and we are especially proud to invite visitors from across the Valley to come out and see why this community is so special,” said Dea McDonald, of Brookfield Land and Housing group.
In conjunction with DMB Associates Inc., Brookfield Residential is the master developer of Eastmark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.