For the first since 2019, the East Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast returns and just in time to address the timely and urgent issue of youth mental health awareness.
For just the second time, the City of Chandler will the host the event that brings together leaders, businesses, and nonprofits from cities and towns across the East Valley including Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Fountain Hills, Cave Creek and Carefree.
The event will take place at the Chandler-Gilbert YMCA at 1655 West Frye Road in Chandler, with a portion of the proceeds from the breakfast benefiting both the local YMCA and notMYkid, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit that provides behavioral health treatment, suicide preventions education and peer programs.
As host, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said the issue of youth mental health awareness comes at a crucial time when the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic left many youth feeling isolated.
“Mental health and thoughts of suicide had been on the uptick with our society,” Hartke said. “And so that was our goal was to bring together questions and resources that people would be at least more equipped to know who to talk to, to reach out to.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, total suicides in Arizona have climbed 23% since 2017 to nearly 1,600 in 2022, and the national stats don’t look any better.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate increased 36% from 2000 to more than 45,000 suicides in 2020.
While only 3% of suicides in Arizona comprise people under 17 years old and under, that equates to 293 children and teenager who took their own life.
Hartke said he knows the importance of having a place to talk to someone does help, with initiatives, such as the Mayor’s Youth Commission that comprises 19 students from ninth through twelfth grade to make recommendations to the Mayor and City Council regarding issues concerning youth in Chandler.
But a big part of mental health derives from the stigma around seeking help for it, and that’s an issue on the forefront of Hartke when he discusses these issues with young men and women.
“Social shaming is a massive, big deal and it can seem like the end of the world to many, but obviously, there’s life beyond everything,” Hartke said.
Chandler High School senior Ramon Ayala heard from other students or witnessed himself when “most adults and students” propagate the stigma around mental health because students can’t “freely talk about it” among even their closest friends.
“Some of them are being told that it’s wrong,” Ayala said. “If someone’s having a bad day, other students will chalk it up to because something happened in the past, others will say that they should just deal with it.”
With grades still a major stressor for students, Ayala said comparison also remains a big issue given that it makes a student’s own accomplishments feel belittled in favor of another student.
“Students don’t really like being compared to another student or someone else’s child,” Ayala said. “When I was younger, academically I was really good,” Ayala said. “But once I got to middle school and high school, I started being compared to other students, talking about how they’re doing better than me, I should be able to do the same, possibly even better.”
But Ayala has his own accomplishments to be proud of serving four years on Chandler High’s JROTC. He will be the honor guard commander responsible for presenting the color guard at the Prayer Breakfast.
Even with their lowest enrollment numbers at about 50 students, JROTC has helped Ayala surround himself with people who respect and patrol each other’s misbehavior.
“Everyone’s really helpful towards each other,” Ayala said. “They all care for one another and talking about it issues that’s going on with them.”
With a rightly named topic, Ayala said he hopes the Prayer Breakfast brings “more awareness” for the mental health issue, given there’s no more crucial a time than now for how to detect different attitude changes students may experience toward others.
In one instance, Ayala became friends with a female student who eventually had confided in him some details about her struggles at home and with a relationship, but Ayala said friends and teachers told her “to deal with it.”
“The last thing I told her was ‘I love you’ since we had said that as friends,” Ayala said. “And when I told her that I could see that something hit differently towards her.”
That happened the last day of school before spring break in 2022 and Ayala said the loss has “deeply affected” him since he discovered the 14-year-old had committed suicide.
“I didn’t know whether or not I made a mistake, but after that, I wish I was able to tell her more,” Ayala said.
While sporting events and other school events have an assembly to spread awareness, Ayala said the school only released a general email for such a traumatic event.
While school counselors provide support and recommendations, Ayala found outside therapy sessions repetitive and unhelpful, instead finding better advice from friends.
One friend recommended journaling the day’s stress, then reading through it, see how you felt, then rip it out of the journal and burn it, or throw it away.
Ayala said he also keeps a collection of written communications from family and friends that help him reiterate how proud they are of him.
“I read over those to help me just break down all the tension that I had throughout the day just to make myself relax,” Ayala said.
As the oldest of his siblings, Ayala said the current youth mental crisis spreads beyond high school, from a 13-year-old brother used as a “punching bag” in his friend group to his 9-year-old sister that feels “self-doubt issues.”
With graduation around the corner, Ayala said he feels slightly nervous leaving his family behind to enlist in the Marine Corps but knows it’s the key to his journey of studying engineering at University of San Diego.
Regardless of how many stressors, Ayala said he still takes it as a personal responsibility to reassure himself, whether its ignoring people trying to cut him down or just reminding himself to give his best effort at a task.
“Sometimes I won’t listen to them, thinking they’re just trying to bring me down because all the accomplishments that I’m doing—it’s not something they expected,” Ayala said. “Other times, I will see that I could have done better but if I gave it my all, I gave it my all—that’s the best I got.”
If you go
East Valley Mayors’
Prayer Breakfast
Topic: Youth Mental Health Awareness
When: April 20, 7-8:30AM, Doors Open at 6:30AM
Where: Chandler/Gilbert Family YMCA (1655 West Frye Road in Chandler)
cost: Tickets start at $50. Table sponsorship: $750.
Info: www.evmpb.org
