East Mesa farm undaunted by harsh summer

In early August, the Arizona State Climate Office declared July the hottest month on record here, with Phoenix breaking the record previously held by Lake Havasu for hottest month on record for a U.S. city.
It was also Arizona’s third-driest July on record.
These are not ideal conditions for backyard gardeners or local farmers like Steadfast Farms, an organic micro-farm nestled within the Eastmark Great Park on 2 acres.
If the heat wasn’t enough, in early August, a microburst of wind from monsoon activity lifted up two 5,000-square-foot ground tarps from Steadfast and carried them high into the air before they landed in a nearby lake and amphitheater.
Despite the heat and the wind, Steadfast kept churning out organic produce through a combination of traditional and innovative techniques.
While summer is not the easiest time to grow, Steadfast owner Erich Schultz believes it’s important to keep the farm active.
“For us, it’s our livelihood, and we’re also trying to support a community, and so we’re willing to make certain sacrifices to keep that going – and there are a lot of crops that do thrive in the heat.”
During the hot months, Steadfast’s eight employees start at 5 a.m. and work until lunch.
Carrots, lettuce, onion, squash and cucumbers are among the crops Steadfast is growing this the summer.
The farm sells much of its produce at the small store and coffee shop next to the fields. During the peak season in late fall, Schultz said the harvest amounts to thousands of pounds of produce a week.
The store also sells tacos, flowers and products from other local vendors.
Before July ended, fate threw one more hurdle at Steadfast: On July 27, a naked man showed up at the closed farm store at 3 a.m. and broke in.
The perpetrator, who was nude except for a beanie, tried the front door then smashed through a side door, causing roughly $2,000 in damage.
Nothing of value was taken; Schultz suspects the man was looking for cash but was foiled by the store’s cashless payment system.
Schultz is not sure whether the nudity was related to drugs, the heat, mental illness, “a bored rich kid,” or even sleepwalking induced by insomnia medication – as some neighbors have speculated.
But he notes the man had the presence of mind to try concealing his face when he saw the camera.
“I’m trying to move on and laugh it off,” he said, though he hopes police find the suspect so he can get help and won’t pose a threat to area homes.
As of press time no one has been arrested.
Still growing
Neither the record heat nor the burglary are slowing down Steadfast, which is preparing two new farms in planned communities in San Diego, California and Charlotte, North Carolina, Schultz said.
As the former head farmer for Agritopia in Gilbert, Schultz helped pioneer the concept of the “agrihood,” or a residential neighborhood with integrated agriculture.
Agritopia showed that prospective residents are attracted to living near microfarms and fresh food, and national press for agrihoods and Schultz grabbed developers’ attention.
He now consults with builders across the country on integrating agriculture into developments, as he did at Agritopia and Eastmark.
“Suburbia is here, whether you love it or hate it. We think this is a better way of doing suburbia,” he said. “A farm and reconnecting people with where their food comes from, I think has a lot of value.”
The City of Mesa is planning to put out a request for proposals for a commercial gardener to farm on grounds of the historic Sirrine House in downtown Mesa, in part for the benefits Schultz describes.
Steadfast has been in Eastmark for five years, and Schultz says the partnership with the community is strong. He hopes to stay there a long time.
The farm is “like a hub,” he said. “Sidewalks all around so people can engage in and see what we’re doing. See how things are grown.”
Summer farming
Schultz says summer in Arizona is a good time for farmers and gardeners to slow down or take a break, but many vegetables can be raised in the heat with the right techniques and crop selection.
“Shade cloth is your friend,” he said. “A 30% to 50% shade cloth will go a long way with a lot of crops.”
He said in the hot months, Steadfast waters frequently throughout the day, and they have micro-sprinklers to mist plants as needed.
One goal is to cool down the root zone at night as much as possible, so the greens won’t “bolt” or go to seed.
On water use, Schultz said Steadfast is efficient.
The farm’s drip irrigation lines put water close to root zones, using a fraction of the water of conventional agriculture, and the field is broken up into many zones, so Steadfast can water only where it is needed.
Crops are planted close together, which helps keep the soil shaded and reduces evaporation.
Tomatoes are “kind of shut down by this time,” but “certain varieties of peppers or eggplant do really well still.”
He said Steadfast practices “biointensive” agriculture, an approach that allows Steadfast to get much more production per acre than conventional parking.
“What we’re doing is we’re getting away from mechanized Big Ag-type equipment,” he said. “By doing that, we’re able to compress everything into a smaller space.”
The record-breaking heat has raised the question of whether summers with extreme heat and monsoon winds could become the norm.
Schultz said that Steadfast has adapted to the extreme summer condition, but how far its techniques can protect it into the future is anyone’s guess.
“I don’t know what I don’t know,” he said.
But as a farmer, uncertainty comes with the territory. It’s why he named the operation Steadfast.
“I thought the word ‘steadfast’ is a great descriptor of what farmers need to be. It’s not an easy job,” he said. “You’re at the mercy of a lot of things that are out of your hands.”
Farmers must be “steadfast and unwavering and persevering through challenges – like naked men breaking into your store,” he laughed.
