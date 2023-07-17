E. Mesa residents push back at homeless hotel

Neighborhood sentiment doesn’t appear too favorable toward Mesa officials’ plan to but a hotel for $7.4 million to house people in its Off the Streets Program.
City officials held a community meeting at the Jefferson Recreation Center to discuss the acquisition of the Grand Hotel on Main Street and the prevailing sentiment among the approximately 50 people who showed is that neighbors don’t want a homeless shelter in their backyards.
Mesa and Grand Hotel owner Sunstay Bridge LLC have agreed to terms, but a final sale is contingent on City Council issuing a Council Use Permit to allow social services on the property.
City staff estimate the council might consider the CUP in October.
Anger and fear bubbled up several times at the meeting during the Q&A following a presentation by Lindsey Balinkie, deputy director of Mesa’s Community Services Department, and Det. Aaron Raine, Mesa Police Department’s homelessness liaison.
Many in the audience said crime and drug use in their area had already been on the rise in recent years.
They believed a shelter would only increase these issues – despite predictions from Raine that the neighborhood would see a reduction in crime due to a 24-hour police presence and other measures.
City officials emphasized that Off the Streets prioritizes housing the most vulnerable people for emergency shelter, like seniors, pregnant women and families with children.
Currently, the city leases 80 rooms from the Windemere Hotel, about 1.5 miles to the west on Main Street to house the program, which started in 2020.
Above all, it’s for people motivated to get off the streets and into permanent housing, officials said.
The average stay is 67 days before most clients “graduate” to a more permanent situation.
“Lots of people with full-time jobs have gone in the program,” Raine said. “Lots of Amazon drivers. School bus drivers. I’m talking regular people.”
City staffers said the current partnership with the Windemere is strong, but officials want to move the shelter program into a city-owned building.
With its own hotel, Mesa wouldn’t have to worry about its lease at Windemere coming to an end with just 90-day notice, and the city could modify the building and grounds to better suit the program.
The city also has federal COVID relief money available now to cover the price of the Grand Hotel.
Raine told the group that after Off the Streets moved into the Windemere, crime went down significantly within a 1-mile radius of the site and that is currently lower than the city average – and lower than the area around the Grand Hotel.
He predicted crime would drop in the neighborhood around the Grand if the hotel was converted to a shelter.
But residents were skeptical that crime had actually improved around the Windemere since Off the Streets launched.
And they doubted the notion that crime would go down in their neighborhood if the Grand became a shelter.
One woman murmured during discussion of the crime reduction around the Windemere, “There’s all kinds of bull– going on there.”
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury, who represents the district and attended the meeting, has previously backed up Raine’s claims of drops in crime surrounding the Windemere.
She said she has heard from residents who appreciate the extra police presence in the neighborhood.
After the presentation on the plan and the commencement of the Q&A session, a half-dozen hands shot up.
Over the course of an hour, residents said they were concerned with the existing levels of crime, drug activity and homelessness in the area, and feared the opening of a homeless shelter would “obliterate” recent efforts by residents to clean up the area and invest in their homes.
Many who spoke couldn’t fathom how a shelter moving into the neighborhood could possibly make the situation better.
One man expressed his view that drugs are the root of the homelessness and crime issues in the area, and said he worried about people continuing the “addiction lifestyle” in the city-owned shelter.
“What assurance are you going to provide that the residents will not be allowed to use drugs in the facility,” he asked to applause from the audience.
Raine said that drugs are prohibited in Off the Streets.
Although there currently isn’t drug testing, there are multiple room checks per day, and participants work closely with case managers, who know the signs of drug use.
They’re “constantly checking to make sure there isn’t negative behavior going on.”
Another man who said he bought his house in 1985 said the area used to feel safe, but “the neighborhood has just dropped into a real living hell,” he said.
He suggested the city buy acreage next to the Salt River and build a shelter there, or house people on the former base housing of Williams Air Force Base, now Gateway airport.
“Why keep pushing the tide of people into our area?” he said.
The nonprofit House of Refuge currently provides transitional housing for families in need with 88 homes that were previously part of the base.
Raine noted that historically, Mesa’s homeless services have been entirely on the west side.
The part of the plan community members seemed most receptive to were property upgrades intended to cordon off the hotel from the surrounding neighborhood, notably an 8-foot wall surrounding the hotel parking lot and gates restricting vehicle access to a Main Street driveway.
Late in the meeting, as the negative comments piled on, Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis issued a plea: “We’ve got to do something.”
“This is a complicated issue – we’re talking about human beings in crisis. It’s not perfect, but for the last three years we have worked diligently to make it as perfect as we can, and we will never stop that.”
At the end of the meeting, some neighbors exchanged phone numbers and vowed to oppose the purchase of the hotel.
Public opposition puts the hotel purchase on a precarious footing, as Council is currently divided on the project. In June, the council split 4-3 on moving forward with the shelter.
Councilman Scott Somers thought the sale price was too high, Councilman Mark Freeman said he was more comfortable with leasing hotel rooms and Councilwoman Alicia Goforth worried buying a hotel would lock the city into its current homelessness strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.