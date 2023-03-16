Acadia Healthcare Company last week broke ground for a new inpatient behavorial health facility in East Mesa.
Built by Adolfson & Peterson Construction and slated to open in early 2024, the 100-bed acute care Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital will be located on a 12-acre site at Ellsworth Road and Peterson Avenue.
“The new hospital addresses the growing need in Arizona for more accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare services,” the company said in a release, offering care for adult and pediatric patients for conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
CEO Jeff Hansen said, “At AP, we build trust, communities and places where people can heal, and Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital will deliver upon that promise once it’s completed.”
According to data compiled from the Treatment Advocacy Center, U.S. Census Bureau and American Hospital Directory, Maricopa County needs 893 behavioral health beds. The county should have 2,331 beds for behavioral health care but presently only has 1,492 beds available.
The National Institutes of Health has reported that one in every five people have a mental health need. In Arizona, this represents over one million residents ages 12 and up.
Additionally, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention identified suicide is the second leading cause of death among Arizonans ages 10–34.
“The death of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in Arizona,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, operations group president of Acadia Healthcare.
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the country with a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico.
With more than 23,000 employees serving approximately 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S.
Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a national family-owned company that is consistently ranked among the top construction managers and general contractors in Arizona.
Locally, the 75-year-old company specializes in building within the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, mission critical, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments.
