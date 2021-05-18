Gov. Doug Ducey is cutting off the $300 a week in extra federal jobless benefits in a bid to help the restaurant and hospitality industry find more people willing to work.
But they will get a one-time $2,000 bonus if they take a full-time job by Sept. 6. And the state is offering some child-care assistance and even a semester of community college tuition for those who go back to work.
The move most immediately affects more than 200,000 Arizonans who qualify for the extra $300 a week currently appropriated by Congress to help those affected by the COVID-19.
Ducey’s position, according to press aide C.J. Karamargin, is that there are plenty of jobs out there and little reason for people to be collecting benefits.
“The hospitality industry in Arizona, a critical part of our economy, was perhaps the hardest hit sector,’’ Karamargin said. “They cannot find enough workers for the jobs they have to fill and this plan is aimed at helping them fill those positions.’’
Inherent in that is the governor’s belief that there are those for whom the total benefits – the $240 a week maximum paid by the state plus the extra $300 – provide a disincentive to go out and find a job. That comes out to $13.50 an hour, before taxes are deducted.
By contrast, the state minimum wage is $12.15 an hour; restaurants can pay $3 an hour less if the tips that servers get bring them up to the minimum.
Steve Chucri, president of the Arizona Restaurant Association, said there are establishments of all size that are “ready to hire new employees and expand their teams.’’
In the restaurant industry, for example, data from the governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity shows that the average salary for fast food and counter workers in Arizona ranges from $12.15 to $13.42 an hour. And restaurant cooks earn from $12.44 to $15.38 an hour.
Chucri told Capitol Media Services, “We’re paying far above what we would typically pay.’’
“We’re seeking dishwashers making $25 an hour,’’ he said. “McDonald’s is paying $50 just to show up for an interview.’’
The big carrot in all this is that $2,000 bonus for those who are currently collecting benefits who go back to work by Labor Day. For those who take part-time jobs, the bonus is $1,000.
But they have to work at least eight of the following 10 weeks to qualify.
There also is the promise of a single semester of tuition at the community college along with cash to help those without a high school diploma prepare for their GED exam.
And the state will provide subsidized child care for those who return to work if they are earning $25 an hour or less.
Arizona lawmakers are considering legislation, backed by the business community, to increase that maximum state benefit.
But that legislation has stalled amid differences between House and Senate versions, one moving the cap to $320 a week and the other at $300. That leaves the question of whether either version can be enacted before that additional $300 expires on July 10.
Ducey has been chilly to even raising the basic state benefit even though it is not paid through state taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.