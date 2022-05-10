Her event was approved by the City of Mesa until it wasn’t.
Nadeen Hathaway, a 37-year-old married mother of five owns Gift And Thrift gift located at 40 North Macdonald in downtown Mesa.
Since February, she had planned Market on Main sidewalk market event for May 7 but on May 2, she received a denial letter from the city for a special event license.
While she’s working “by the book” with the city for her event, she’s working to rewrite the rules for smaller events that take place in front of the downtown businesses daily.
“We need a process that is not as lengthy as the special-event process,” she said.
A similar, smaller event held regularly by Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea, & Gallery involved talks of warnings and citations from the city.
“Small businesses along the street shouldn’t have to do lengthy paperwork to have one or two people in front of them and some music on a regular basis,” Hathaway said.
For her event, Hathaway had to submit various forms that included a site map, list of vendors, letter of authorization from every business that a vendor would be in front of, she said.
“Nobody had ever in writing emailed me or even in-person addressed any issues I needed to change in order for the market to continue,” she said. “I had no evidence or information about any complaints.”
She said this was the first time she had received a denial letter and that left with no option but to appeal the decision.
She said she had filed and received a special event license for identical events on March 5 and April 9 that were approved without trouble.
Hathaway said she felt “targeted” because the event included “very artsy” vendors outside the “Mesa norm,” including LGBTQ and goth vendors.
A meeting was set up with Mesa Manager of Downtown Transformation Jeff McVay on May 3 and she said McVay apologized for the debacle.
It seemed as if her event got lumped into the complaints from three businesses that had concerns about the market and she ended up being a “casualty” because she was the only one with any paperwork that could be approached, she said.
“It was enlightening to me too because I wasn’t targeted,” she said.
Now, the event currently sits in suspension until corrections are made – including adding more portable restrooms and trash receptacles, providing 6-foot ADA clearance on sidewalks, and getting new letters of approval from businesses.
Hathaway must address the issues, which she planned to do before Saturday, but the city warned her that she may receive a citation if staff cannot process her special event license before the scheduled event Saturday.
On March 21, she received an email from Vice Mayor Jenn Duff citing “easier and less expensive processes.”
“If they’re inside frontage and patio, it wouldn’t be necessary,” Duff told Hathaway in the email. “If they expand beyond to other business frontages, then yes, we need to look at all of these.”
Moving forward, Hathaway said she will encourage more communication for her own events and advocate for others who also feel “targeted.”
“I’m a minority woman in a very conservative city,” she said. “But the conservative city is also trying to revamp their reputation too.”
