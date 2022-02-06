A financial doomsday clock is ticking for most school districts in Arizona and unless the Legislature acts to stop it by March 1, Mesa Public Schools faces the need to make $73 million in immediate spending cuts before the end of the current school year.
In all, Arizona school districts face $1.2 billion in immediate cuts if the Legislature does not raise or postpone the Aggregate Expenditure Limit that dates back to the 1980s, when Arizona voters approved a spending cap for K-12 schools that the Legislature could override with a simple vote.
As that harsh prospect moves closer to reality, only a few school officials in the East Valley are even talking about it, though officials in both Gilbert school districts and Kyrene School District have begun to calling it to the public’s attention and Mesa officials have been periodically raising the alarm.
That may be because school officials are keeping their fingers crossed for legislative action soon and at the same time don’t want to panic employees – especially when districts already are struggling to fill scores of vacancies among teaching and support staff.
“Districts are in a very difficult position when it comes to addressing your questions,” said Scott Thompson, MPS assistant superintendent for business and support services, when the Tribune asked about the impending crisis.
“We want to educate the public and our staff on this issue,” Thompson said. “We do not want to scare off employees in a very difficult employment environment. We struggle every day to meet the needs of our students with limited staff due to both vacant positions and illnesses.”
The prospects of no legislative action put districts in unchartered waters.
“Since the Legislature has never failed to override the AEL,” Thompson said, “there is no precedent for how this may be addressed both at a state and local level.”
Kyrene Governing Board member Michelle Fahy two weeks ago said at a meeting that “we are going to experience devastating financial impact” if her district must cut $17 million from its current budget.
Higley Unified also raised the issue at its most recent meeting, though officials there said they expect to maintain current operations for this school year, though they will exhaust all their reserves.
State Sen. Sean Bowie, whose district includes part of MPS and five others, said those school systems alone face a combined $177 million in cuts, including Chandler Unified, which would be on the hook for $54 million.
Gilbert Public Schools’ toll would amount to about $40 million.
Like many district officials across the East Valley, Thompson said, “We are focused on working to help our legislators understand the importance of overriding the AEL.
“These are funds they have already designated for education,” he added. “The district is discussing our options should the Legislature fail to act.”
But while legislative panels in recent weeks have heard testimony – and taken preliminary votes – on secondary school issues such as whether teachers should be required to tell parents if their child confides in them they are gay and banning references to homosexuality in textbooks – the fiscal crisis facing districts has received scant attention.
Democrats have introduced a couple of measures, one to waive the cap for this year and another to abolish it entirely – which would require voter approval.
Bowie said in a message to his constituents last week, “My worry is that some of my colleagues will demand policy changes in exchange for lifting the cap. I hope we will do the right thing and vote to raise the cap before March 1st, but it’s too early to tell.”
Republicans have not brought the issue forward and may be angling for something in return first – such as voucher expansion or reenactment of the income tax cut that is now tentative scheduled to be on the November ballot.
Without action by March 1, school districts across Arizona would have to cut more than $1,300 per student than what they’ve already budgeted — a 17% drop.
They will be able to collect the state and local taxes as planned. They just won’t be able to spend it all.
And that has implications for districts who may find themselves unable to pay for the teachers they hired and the contracts they’ve already signed.
The only thing that could avert this fiscal train wreck would be action by the Legislature which could approve an exemption from the voter-approved aggregate expenditure limit of about $6.6 billion. But that would take a two-thirds vote.
“It’s catastrophic and it would be devastating to our budget, especially since we’ve already committed contracts for the year,” Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann said last fall. He said if the district has to start altering spending plans in the spring “it doesn’t give you hardly any time to make adjustments.”
Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin last fall would not commit to Ducey supporting an exemption.
In his budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ducey proposed a $14.25 billion spending plan that included $227 million in new K-12 funding above and behind what’s required to keep pace with enrollment growth and inflation and $127 million for higher education, including $46 million for “economy workforce initiatives’’ at the three universities to prepare students for careers in future job.
Karamargin last fall noted that schools got more than $4 billion in COVID relief dollars. While those dollars are not subject to the expenditure limit, they also are one-time monies.
The current problem goes back to the Aggregate Expenditure Limit. Based on figures at that time, it is adjusted annually for inflation and student growth. Charters are not affected because they did not exist then.
What’s happening this year is largely the convergence of two unusual factors.
First, the limit is always based on last year’s student numbers. Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, estimates that the drop in students in public K-12 education last year, much of that due to COVID, will reduce the spending limit by about $300 million.
But the bigger problem is one that the Legislature created in seeking to provide financial help.
In 2000 voters approved Proposition 301 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years. And voters made those revenues exempt from the aggregate expenditure limit.
With that tax expiring this year, lawmakers in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to pick up in July and run until 2041 to keep the money flowing without interruption.
Only thing is, they never exempted what the new levy will raise from the expenditure limit. And that alone accounts for more than $632 million of money now coming in to schools — money they formerly got to spend but, legally speaking, cannot spend this year absent a legislatively approved exemption.
If lawmakers do not act, that starts the process of determining how much each district will lose in spending authority.
Tucson projects a $58 million spending cut would be necessary in the current school year, gutting kindergarten and after-school programs and pushing class sizes to more than 40 pupils.
“If you’re a district that has a lot of special ed kids, obviously you can spend more because the formula allows you to spend more,” Essigs explained. That’s because state law provides a higher level of aid for youngsters with special needs.
But that 17% hit, he said, would come to the total spending authority, “even the part of it that includes special ed students.”
Also complicating the problem is the fact that to balance the budget in the last decade, lawmakers cut dollars from the “district additional assistance” fund, money earmarked for schools to pay for items like books, computers and buses. In fact, that account was zeroed out by Ducey during his first year in office.
That account is now fully funded. But those additional dollars that were restored to schools also helped to push total statewide expenditures above the constitutional limit. ■
