The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is holding events around the Valley but for its new fun run in Mesa, it’s bringing four-legged friends into the fold.
Registration is open for the Arizona Super Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run Presented by PetSmart at azsuperbowl.com/5k9. The family- and pet-friendly event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Mesa’s Riverview Park.
“Mesa’s been such a great partner,” said Jay Parry, president and chief executive officer at Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.
“We hope that we’ll have folks join us from around the Valley. We do expect a big turnout from Mesa. We’re excited to kick off the new year with this. It’s a month from gameday. We want people who are excited about the Super Bowl and want to be a part of it to come out and join us.”
Registration is $30 per person, and a portion of each registration will benefit PetSmart Charities. Plus, two-legged participants receive a commemorative State Forty Eight T-shirt, along with a special bandana for four-legged participants.
Will Smith, PetSmart senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said he is looking forward to the event.
“We know pet parents enjoy getting outside and being active with their pets, so we wanted to offer pets and their people a way to make some great memories together,” Smith said.
“The 5K-9 Fun Run is a chance to share a special experience with your pet, and it’s fun that supports a cause. Every registration benefits PetSmart Charities, so participants are directly impacting work that transforms the lives of pets and the people who love them.”
The timing is perfect as it aligns with many people’s New Year’s resolutions, Parry added.
“It’s the perfect way to shake off the holidays,” she said. “We will all want to be active for a good new year. Following the fun run – which could also be a fun walk – the participants can ‘TAILgate.’ There will be lots of fun activities at the tailgate – treats and drinks for participants and their dogs.”
The PetSmart MVPets TAILgate experience will allow pet parents to create a custom football player card with their pet’s photo, complete with a souvenir lanyard. The event will also feature a photo booth, agility platforms and adoptable dogs local animal welfare organizations.
The first 800 pet parents to visit the booth receive free custom-engraved pet tags from TagWorks.
“PetSmart Charities does such a great job here and across the country as the leading fundraiser of pet animal welfare,” Parry said. “We’re so lucky to have them headquartered here in Arizona.”
If You Go...
Arizona Super Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run Presented by PetSmart
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Riverview Park, 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
Cost: $30
Info: azsuperbowl.com/5k9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.