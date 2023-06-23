The judge overseeing Legacy Park’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case on June 15 approved $9 million in so-called debtor-in-possession financing to keep the 320-acre sports park operating while it seeks a buyer.
Despite objections to the plan by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Judge Daniel Collins said in his order that allowing the park to continue operating would “preserve the value of its estate.”
That is important for maximizing what can be recovered by investors and contractors still owed money by park owner Legacy Cares.
Legacy Cares owes over $300 million to bondholders who financed the park and over $30 million to contractors and other creditors.
The park has burned through its cash reserves and needs infusions to keep the lights on.
Budget documents filed in court show that Legacy Park has a gap between revenue and expenses of about $1 million per month.
For June, the park projects about $1.6 million in revenue against $2.8 million in expenses.
Collins’ approval of emergency funding came after major objections to the plan were filed the U.S. Trustee Program, an arm of the U.S. Justice Department tasked with what a government website called the monitoring “of bankruptcy cases and detecting fraud.”
The attorney’s filing said that because of “potential misfeasance and malfeasance leading up to the debtor’s failure,” greater transparency is needed around the park’s operating budget and leadership structure before more cash is handed over.
Several contractors still owed money by Legacy supported the U.S. Trustee’s concerns.
The filing is significant because it’s one of the first times a regulator has raised in writing suspicions of financial wrongdoing in Legacy Park’s operations.
In April, North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler ordered Michael Kuntz to cease selling unregistered securities related to the park. He is the architect of Legacy Park and president of National Sports Opportunity Partners, which invested in the some of the park's amenities.
Tyler further ordered Kuntz to repay investors and pay a hefty fine.
The commissioner accused Kuntz of accepting and receiving payments from investors “in a Ponzi-like manner” and documented $12 million in payments from Kuntz to Legacy Sports executives Chad Miller, Randy Miller and Michael Baggett.
In April, Legacy Cares announced that it was terminating its management agreement with Legacy Sports and bringing on a new park manager, Elite Sports Group.
The U.S. Trustee pointed out that Elite Sports Group is a Delaware entity formed a few months before it signed the management agreement with Legacy Cares.
“The actual members and managers of Elite are not easily discoverable through public records,” the U.S. Trustee wrote.
The trustee also noted that the management agreement was signed by Brett Miller, an executive of Legacy Sports and the son of Legacy founder Randy Miller.
“There may be issues regarding the misappropriation of bond funds or claims of fraud or negligence with respect to pre-(bankruptcy) conduct by the principals of Legacy Sports,” the filing states.
“It is crucial that any involvement by the owners of Legacy Sports via affiliation with Elite be disclosed and that Elite’s owners, managers, and control persons be specifically identified in this case.”
Moreover, Elite was not registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission to do business in the state at the time of the filing, something Legacy says it is insisting Elite correct immediately.
The attorney also criticized “excessive management and professional fees” in Legacy Cares’ budget.
“Doug Moss as president is being paid $245,000 per year, and Rodney Reese as general manager is being paid $200,000 per year,” the filing states.
“In light of Mr. Moss’s history with Legacy Sports, the continued employment of Moss as president of the debtor during this bankruptcy is troubling to say the least,” it continues.
“Debtor has not specifically articulated precisely what function Moss will serve beyond being the ‘face of the company’ for purposes of a proposed sale. For that limited function, the payment to Mr. Moss of a $245,000 yearly salary is patently unreasonable.”
Moss previously served as president of the Arizona Coyotes before leaving the organization in 2010.
Legacy filed a response last week in which it said claims of excessive fees are “off base.” Legacy also denied that bond proceeds were misappropriated under Moss’s watch.
“There is no proof whatsoever that ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ was taken. Indeed, if that had happened, the Park would never have been built,” the filing states, adding that construction was primarily overseen by park manager Legacy Sports.
Legacy said the family relationship between Brett Miller and his father and brother was “concerning,” but it has “put in place controls to ensure that Randy and Chad Miller have no involvement in the park.”
“If Randy or Chad Miller were involved in any meaningful way in Park operations, debtor would know about it,” the filing continues.
Regarding the lack of information on the managers and officers of Elite, Legacy Cares said it has requested Elite provide this information, but does not have the power to compel the disclosure.
To support its claims that there is now distance between the former heads of Legacy Sports and the current park operators, the filing says, “Mr. Moss’ relationship with Legacy Sports’ principal, Randy Miller, became strained in 2021,” and “in the late winter/spring of 2022, Randy Miller twice sought to have Mr. Moss fired from his position with debtor.”
Legacy also submitted a more detailed operating budget to the court and corrected technical errors identified by the Trustee.
After considering the objections and testimony from Legacy Cares, the bankruptcy judge allowed the park to move forward with emergency financing.
“Having an assured cash flow will encourage employees, customers and vendors to deal with debtor on an ongoing basis,” the judge wrote.
This would prevent Legacy Park from having to “close the park and liquidate assets to the substantial detriment of the estate and all stakeholders.”
