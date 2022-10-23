The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project.
A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly payments on interest and principal, failed to submit audits and financial statements, and has unpaid construction company liens on the property.
Over the summer, at least 10 subcontractors that worked on the project filed liens totaling millions of dollars against the property owner for non-payment for services, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.
Legacy Cares doesn’t own the land, but leases it from Pacific Proving LLC, a joint venture between William Levine and Arturo Moreno, owner of the Los Angeles Angels MLB baseball team.
Levine and Moreno were partners in the billboard company Outdoor Systems, which they sold to Infinity Broadcasting for $8.7 billion in 1999. Pacific Proving purchased 1,800 acres of the General Motors testing facility, which has provided land for Mesa’s tremendous expansion in the southeast.
Liens make the 320-acre property difficult to sell or mortgage, and one of the terms of Legacy’s lease with Pacific Proving is that no liens be allowed on the property for more than 20 days – a time frame that has long passed.
Executives for Legacy Cares told the Tribune on Sept. 14 there was no danger of the facility defaulting on its loans, saying, “We’re right on track in the fall and winter heading into a position where we don’t anticipate having any shortfalls whatsoever.”
On Oct. 4, though, the trustee informed Legacy that conditions exist for a “default,” including the failure to make its monthly loan payments. After managers for the sports complex failed to resolve the conditions, the trustee issued the notification and called a meeting of bondholders for Oct. 25.
Stephen Griffin, a whistleblower in Rhode Island who is a former executive and investor in a failed youth sports company in Boston, has been predicting trouble for Bell Bank Park since September.
Griffin, an accountant for major firms before becoming an investor, doesn’t think the Mesa project is capable of generating the revenue needed to cover its current obligations.
He said the revenue potential and economic benefits of destination sports facilities like Bell Bank Park have been over-hyped to communities across the country.
That’s also been true in the East Valley, where Mesa and Queen Creek officials have been especially enthusiastic about the park and its future potential as a magnet for visitors to their municipalities. Although some Gilbert officials were concerned about the park’s impact on the town’s Cactus Park sports venue, they too took a broader favorable view of its tourist potential.
Griffin pointed out that a similar sports complex in Indiana, the 400-acre Grand Park, was recently appraised for just $85 million.
Griffin said in his experience the youth sports market is “a mom and pop industry” that’s “impossible to do at scale.”
“The destination youth sports complex concept is a bubble,” he said.
He said when he heard about the project and looked into it, he was surprised Bell Bank Park was financed with municipal bonds, and he thought the 7.5% interest rates offered were “really high for bonds.”
It all seemed too good to be true.
Having read the loan documents “five times,” Griffin believes there are omissions and distortions in Legacy Cares’ sales pitch “meant to excite bondholders.”
Griffin said he is providing information to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Legacy Cares. He shared an email exchange with the Tribune showing communication with Rebecca Olsen, deputy chief of the SEC’s Public Finance Abuse Unit.
A spokesman for the SEC said the agency “does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.”
Griffin said the notice of default and bondholder meeting could likely be the start of “a very complicated, messy, litigious situation for the next 12 months.”
He said that a possible next step in the default process is bondholders could hire an outside consultant to manage the facility.
If the principals of Legacy Cares and Legacy Sports, the for-profit group that manages the facility, resisted giving up control, it could unleash a “hornets’ nest of lawyers and litigation.”
Legacy Cares did not respond to a request for comment before press time, but the organization may be seeking a way out by refunding the bonds, or finding new investors who will put up the capital to cover the current bonds and loan to Legacy under new terms.
On Oct. 5, Legacy notified bondholders of a potential “refunding and defeasance of all or a portion of the Bonds by defeasance, redemption, open market purchase and/or exchange.”
Griffin said it might be difficult to find new investors, saying that in addition to possible concerns about revenue potential of the project, the investors would be on the hook for paying the interest through at least 2027, increasing the cost of taking over the debt.
There are also millions in contractors’ liens on the property that have to be taken care of before proceeding.
Most of the contractors that filed liens with the county this summer are based in Phoenix or other Valley cities, and most of the lien amounts are in the high six figures, several over $1 million.
For example, Kearney Electric in Phoenix filed a lien for $1 million on July 21 and Siteworks Landscape Development filed a lien for $826,000 on the same day.
As its troubles have mounted, Legacy Cares has also gotten pushback from athletes and their families.
Under pressure from its bondholders to maximize revenue, the facility has started collecting parking fees Friday through Sunday. It also enforces prohibitions on outside food and beverages, except water.
Some visitors to Bell Bank Park have complained in online reviews about having to pay for parking and admission to see their children play in addition to tournament fees, as well as paying for food and beverage in the venue.
One sentiment is that visitors are being “nickeled and dimed” and not getting a return on value for the fees.
Bell Bank Park has a two-star rating out of five on review website Yelp. The rating is 3.4 on Google, but several recent viewers have savaged the facility for the fees.
“They charge $5 per vehicle per day to park in their dirt lot,” one poster wrote. “This place is at the ends of the earth in Mesa, why is there a charge to park?”
Whatever the outcome of Legacy Cares’ default and upcoming bondholders’ meeting, a statement Griffin posted in early September to kick off his whistleblowing campaign is resonating today.
“Whoever said municipal bonds are boring has never been to Mesa, Arizona. Stay tuned – this story is incredible,” he wrote.
