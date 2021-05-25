Meet the five members of the Mesa Redistricting Committee:
Dr. Catherine Jiang, District 1. Jiang owns the Law Office of Catherine Jiang. She is on the executive boards of the Arizona Asian American Bar Association, Arizona State Bar Immigration and International Law Sections and Arizona Korean Association.
Greg Marek, District 5.
Marek has 30 years of experience in downtown redevelopment, economic development and historic preservation. He is currently a real estate consultant with CRE Options Commercial Advisors and is president of the Arizona Museum of Natural History Foundation Board.
Jo Martin, District 6.
Martin has owned TM3 Consulting for more than 15 years. She has served on many city and community boards including Mesa Parks and Recreation Board, United Food Bank Board of Directors, Imagine Mesa Advisory Committee and Mesa Leadership.
Elaine Miner, District 5.
Miner has served on the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board for 12 years and was CEO and owner of the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business.
Deanna Villanueva-Sauceda, District 4.
She is the Community Engagement director at Mesa Community College and served on Mesa’s Redistricting Commission in 2011 and on many city and community boards.
