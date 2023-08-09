Deal on tax vote bill a $20M budget hit for Mesa

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation last week to allow Maricopa County voters to decide on extending a half-cent sales tax for transportation projects, setting the stage for the fight to come at the ballot box.
And that brings some potentially good news and definitely bad news for Mesa.
On the plus side, the compromise will give voters a chance to extend for 20 years a tax that would help with future road projects.
But the measure before voters will ban spending any money on light rail expansion, including the proposed extension of the Tempe Trolley into west Mesa.
And to get most Republican legislators to approve the measure, Hobbs agreed to sign a separate bill that prevents municipalities from imposing a tax on rent, beginning in calendar year 2025.
That ban will cost Mesa about $20.3 million in annual rent tax revenue, according to the state Revenue Department. That’s the second highest hit – next to Phoenix’s $70 million loss – among all Arizona municipalities that tax rent.
Asked for reaction to the compromise, city Communications Director Ana Pereira told the Tribune, “As one of the few large cities in America without a primary property or food tax, any change to our tax revenue significantly impacts our budget.”
“While Mesa’s approach to long-term planning has strengthened its financial position, this law will undoubtedly impact the City’s ability to fund essential lifesaving public safety services,” she continued. “Over the next year, City Management and Council will be having thoughtful conversations and looking into alternatives to offset or mitigate the repercussions of this law.
“Throughout this process, we remain committed to ensuring our residents continue to receive high-quality services from Mesa for years to come.”
Former Gilbert Mayor John Lewis, now president/CEO of the PHX East Valley Partnership, a strong proponent of the transportation tax extension, said the compromise showed “courageous leadership on the part of many.”
“No one ended up receiving what they originally wanted, but leaders knew that with our growth, we needed funds to build for the future and a Transportation Plan to guide us,” Lewis said.
In a prepared statement, the governor said the levy “will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy.’’
She also crowed about the fact that the measure gained bipartisan approval, attracting more than half the Republican lawmakers and all Democrats but one.
But all that the key provision of the legislation actually does is authorize county supervisors to call a special election, presumably in 2024, to give voters the last word on extending the levy 20 years, to 2045. So now the fight moves from the halls of the Legislature to the streets.
Proponents have characterized the measure as simply giving voters the opportunity to keep in place the half-cent tax first approved 1985.
State lawmakers approved a new vote just last year, only to have it vetoed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, sending the measure back to a new Legislature that is more fiscally conservative.
Negotiations resulted in the bill that she signed but that includes some significant curbs on how the money could be used.
And to get enough Republican votes, Hobbs agreed to sign a GOP-sponsored bill eliminating the ability of municipalities to impose a tax on rent.
That move, which won’t go into effect until the new fiscal year begins next July 1, will take away more than $230 million a year in revenue that majority of the state’s 91 cities and towns collect, according to a lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
“The 75 cities that are going to be directly impacted by this, they’ve only got two options should this bill be signed,’’ the League’s Tom Savage said. “They’re going to have to either cut services, or they’re going to have to increase local taxes to make up for this loss.’’
Rebuffed in its bid for a veto, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns now wants lawmakers and the governor to essentially reimburse them for the revenues they will be losing.
But they are likely to face hostility from the Republicans who control the Legislature who have championed the repeal.
Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, put it most succinctly: He responded to a query about the League’s request with a one-icon response of a thumb down.
Senate Republicans called a news conference to crow about the rental bill, saying cities were flush with cash and criticizing them for not voluntarily eliminating the rental tax.
And they said they wanted to help low-income renters during a period of high inflation by getting rid of the tax, which is levied on top of rents, at rates that average 2.4%.
“This is (money) to help people put food on the table, give them an extra tank of gas in the car,’’ said Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert. “And we are ready to provide relief.”
The transportation tax bill caps mass transit spending at 37% of the estimated $20 billion the tax will raise over 20 years and bars MAG from using any of that cash to extend the light rail system.
Scot Mussi, president and executive director of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, said that was still a “setback.’’
Mussi and his organization contend that, even with the changes, it still allows “radical plans like road diets,’’ essentially changes in street construction or layout to slow traffic – and from the perspective of foes, a program designed to force people out of their personal vehicles.
But the big issue has been how much goes to projects other than new or improved roads, what Mussi called “failed transit projects that seemingly only enrich consultants and special interests.’’
A poll by OH Predictive Insights which said that 56% of those questioned support a renewed half-cent tax, with 17% opposed and 26% undecided.
Pollster Mike Noble said even among Republicans there was a plurality, with 47% in favor and 30% against.
And in a separate question, Noble said he found that 54% believe the current light rail system should be expanded, with only 6% saying there should be no light rail.
Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, who voted against allowing this plan to go to voters, sniffed at the results.
“And the reason I doubt the accuracy of the polling is, if it were true that spending (nearly) 40% of this new tax on public transportation funding was something the voters wanted, nobody would ever have fought bifurcation,’’ he said.
That refers to the failed effort by conservatives to have two votes, one for roads and one for mass transit.
In vetoing that plan, the governor accused backers of “playing politics’’ and “holding Arizona’s economy hostage.’’
Kolodin, however, said he believes voters are willing to listen to arguments why this new plan is unacceptable.
“The messaging has to be we’re growing at a rapid pace, we’ve got to have our transportation funding dedicated to the roads that will allow us not to turn into L.A.,’’ he said. “We can’t have 40% of it siphoned off for public transit that services less than a percent of the population.’’
And Kolodin said if voters reject this plan it will send a message to lawmakers to approve a different formula.
But not all Republicans agree, with even Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, issuing a press release calling what lawmakers approved the “most conservative Prop 400 plan in Arizona history.’’
He cited the elimination of funding from the levy for light rail expansion and the 63% earmarked for roads and freeways.
And Petersen said it also ties the hands of the Maricopa Association of Governments, the agency made up of local community leaders that decides and funds the projects.
“No longer can dollars be shifted unilaterally after taxpayers have approved the measure,’’ he said.
For decades the city and surrounding communities poured billions into building more and more freeways based on the belief that would ease congestion.
That didn’t happen. And it is only more recently that the area has invested in rail and other mass transit.
But Kolodin said that funding hasn’t helped.
The lone Democrat to oppose the plan was Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales of Tucson. But unlike the Republicans who voted “no,’’ her objection was the fact that the measure prevented the state from imposing limits like California on what percentage of vehicles sold could be powered with fossil fuels.
