An investment group is trying to “flip” a downtown hotel into an apartment complex.
The Neighborhood Ventures group has two interesting twists: 1) the group is raising money via “crowdfunding”; and 2) before the hotel rooms become long-term apartment rentals, the plan is to have an interim with nightly rentals via Airbnb.
Neighborhood Ventures is planning to convert the American Inn & Suites Mesa at 1410 S Country Club Drive, a half-block north of Highway 60.
The project was announced to Neighborhood Ventures investors at 9 a.m. July 1; by 4:15 p.m., 52 investors pledged a total of $270,000.
And, according to company spokesperson Elaina Verhoff, by the next day, 84 investors agreed to front $825,000.
Within a week, 131 investors agreed to kick in a total of $1.3 million – more than halfway to Neighborhood Ventures’ goal of $2 million.
In a press release, Verhoff noted Mesa is one of the top 10 American cities in terms of population growth: “A proliferation of jobs, remote work opportunities, and quality of life may draw them in, but once new residents arrive, they need a place to live. And housing is in short supply.”
Enter Neighborhood Ventures’ hotel flip idea.
Founded four years ago, Neighborhood Ventures offers local investments in multifamily real estate to both accredited and non-accredited investors.
Turning the low-budget motel into a 120-unit complex called Venture on Country Club “is right in our wheelhouse even though it may look a little different at first glance,” said John Kobierowski, Neighborhood Ventures co-founder.
“We are acquiring the property at a low price and repositioning the asset through renovation and improved operations, with a goal of stabilizing the asset so it generates consistent cash flow.”
While the ultimate goal is to fix-and-resell at a hearty profit, he insisted, “In the process, we’re hoping to improve the neighborhood and add functional housing to a market that needs it.”
Neighborhood Ventures plans to have the property reclassified to operate as 120 apartment units.
In an interim period, the company will upgrade all units – 35 studios, 73 one-bedroom, one-bath units and 12 two-bedroom, two-bath units – with new furniture, flooring, paint, and appliances, then rent them out as upscale Airbnb units.
“After purchasing and renovating the property, we expect to operate the upgraded units as short-term rentals for 6 months to one year,” Neighborhood Ventures CEO Jamison Manwaring said. “Once we complete rezoning, we’ll find long-term tenants and plan to position the property for sale.”
The Tribune asked if the company has reached out to residents in the American Inn neighborhood about the plan.
“Neighborhood Ventures is looking forward to getting feedback from neighbors as part of the zoning process and working with the community to improve the neighborhood by upgrading the property,” Verhoff said.
“Outreach hasn’t yet happened, as Neighborhood Ventures had to move quickly to buy the property– they are in escrow now and will be closing in the next 30 days,” she added.
According to Verhoff, over the past few years, Neighborhood Ventures has “helped to improve the surrounding communities of investment properties through their renovations – all while giving Arizona residents of all income levels the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate.”
