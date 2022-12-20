Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff.
At the Dec. 8 City Council hearing for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker Roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
In September, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board declined to recommend Millenium Springs in a 3-3 vote, and at the recent council hearing, the Mesa Planning Department, the Economic Development Department and the mayor came out against rezoning the parcel from its Specialty Medical Campus designation.
Still, the council approved the rezoning request for the four-story, 10-acre apartment complex in a 6-1 vote.
The vote grants Millennium Springs RM-5 zoning, the highest density in city code.
Among a list of multifamily projects in Mesa shared by city staff during their presentation, only two projects had more units per acre.
The case may be a sign that the Mesa City Council looks favorably on increasing the city’s housing inventory with high-density housing, though David Luna and Kevin Thompson will be replaced by council members-elect Alicia Goforth and Scott Somers in January.
So, the dynamics could change.
In explaining her “yes” vote, Julie Spilsbury said the lack of public opposition to Millennium Springs weighed heavily on her decision.
“There is no neighborhood opposition, and having seven controversial zoning cases this year in my district … that’s huge for me,” Spilsbury said.
The Millenium Springs site is bordered directly by medical and commercial users, and there are few homes in the immediate vicinity.
But the project was controversial among city staff because they believe Millenium Springs is in a prime spot for jobs and health care activities rather than housing.
They also argued the project is too dense for the area and too far from public transit.
Mesa Planning Direct Nana Appiah said at the September planning and zoning hearing that the city should hold out for employment uses in this particular part of Mesa.
He said large tracts of undeveloped commercial land in Mesa are getting rarer, while potential sites for high-density housing like Millenium Springs are relatively abundant.
Millenium Springs is within a 254-acre “specialty campus” district that city officials designated in 2004 as an employment hub anchored by a hospital with a health care and education focus.
Medical school A.T. Still University, a dental school and multiple clinics have moved in, but about 60 acres of the area owned by health care giant Tenet remains undeveloped.
Tenet had planned a hospital on the site long ago, but it now wants to offload this land to buyers interested in property zoned for business parks and apartments.
Assistant Planning Director Rachel Nettles told the council that the Economic Development Department wants to increase the jobs-to-housing ratio in the area, among other reasons for opposing the project.
A P&Z board member who voted against the project said before his vote in September that there was already multifamily housing in the area, so Millenium Springs wouldn’t be filling an unmet need.
When Mayor John Giles weighed in at the council hearing, he said the complex was a “beautiful, good-looking project” and a “close call.”
But Giles didn’t think the location was the best place in Mesa for the level of density proposed.
“I would love to see a four-story apartment complex in a different part of town,” Giles said. “It doesn’t quite fit the character of this neighborhood, in my opinion.”
He also faulted the applicant for requesting a 27% reduction in the required number of parking spaces per unit down to 1.66 spaces per unit.
“I think you could have the parking reductions if it were somewhere closer to the light rail or somewhere in a more urban environment,” Giles said.
Though all the rest of council went on to support the rezoning, Spilsbury was the only one to explain her vote.
“When I first got on council two years ago, one of the first things I was told that was needed in my district was more housing for A.T. Still and for Banner (Gateway Medical Center),” Spilsbury said, “and I have been looking to find out how we can fill that need, and I feel like this development fits that need.”
Giles motioned to deny Millennium Springs rezoning request, but the motion didn’t get a second.
Spilsbury’s subsequent motion to approve was seconded and passed with only the mayor voting “no.”
“Congratulations,” Giles told the applicant’s attorney after the vote, “your case passes.”
