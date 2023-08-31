Council declares Lehi ‘Heritage Neighborhood’

The history and character of the Lehi area of northwest Mesa may receive greater recognition after the City Council voted unanimously last week to make it the city’s second Heritage Neighborhood.
Lehi joins the historically segregated Black and Latino Washington-Escobedo neighborhood in the honor.
The designation calls for the installation of 31 street signs throughout Lehi and six larger neighborhood entry signs at a total cost of about $4,000.
Mesa Planning Director Mary Kopaskie-Brown noted that the Heritage Neighborhood designation is purely “ceremonial” and does not add a historic zoning overlay to the area.
“It’s recognition of a neighborhood without that complication of having additional regulations put on it,” she said.
The lack of historic zoning overlay separates a historic neighborhood from a historic district. Mesa has seven historic districts.
But proponents hope that the Lehi designation nonetheless leads more Mesa residents to recognize its history and the need to protect the rural lifestyle in the area.
The Lehi Heritage Neighborhood boundaries are roughly between Center Street and Gilbert Road on the east and west, and Thomas and McKellips roads on the north and south.
The Lehi Community Improvement Association managed to collect 238 signatures supporting the application in two weeks out of approximately 350 households.
The association also created a 66-page document detailing Lehi’s history from its founding in 1877 and its historic features from the late-19th and early 20th centuries, including canals, homes, the Lehi Schoolhouse and historic trees.
But community leaders also emphasized that the area’s character reflected by the people and culture of the neighborhood in addition to the physical remains of the past.
“People of Lehi are caring, compassionate and deeply connected to each other and the land itself,” Lehi committee member Kimberly Van Riper told the council. “There’s a great pride and a fierce protective sentiment to see Lehi heritage and way of life carry through.”
Lehi residents remember that their community was founded before Mesa.
Lehi continues its early tradition of homes on large lots capable of supporting agriculture. The application notes over 700 horses in the community, and the low density of development and configuration of the streets allows residents to ride horses and move livestock throughout the neighborhood.
Van Riper also highlighted the welcoming nature of Lehi and the diversity of its residents since its founding.
The history submitted with the application describes the support the Lehi founders received from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the work performed by tribal members in opening the Utah Canal.
Lehi also provided shelter to tribal members after “the great flood of 1891.”
“The open and friendly relationship with the Native Americans would become a point of contention for the entire Salt River Valley at one point or another, but (Lehi director Daniel Webster) Jones did not relent, setting a precedent of inclusion that would remain a part of Lehi,” the application states.
The application also highlights instances in the past when Lehi’s rural character was jeopardized, most prominently when the Loop 202 Red Mountain was constructed through the community.
Lehi remains sensitive to encroachment from the more urban parts of Mesa, and a plan to build a 222-unit apartment on the site of the former Crismon Homestead raised considerable opposition before it was approved by council in February.
Last month, the Historic Preservation Board issued a unanimous recommendation to approve the Heritage Neighborhood honor on Lehi.
Two Lehi residents appeared before the board to express their opposition to any additional regulations on zoning in Lehi, and they were assured by Kopaskie-Brown there was no added red tape from the honor.
Board member and Lehi resident Russ Haughey also offered his assurances
“I wouldn’t vote for it if there were any private property restrictions,” he said. “I don’t want anybody telling me what to do with my property either, but I do recognize that Lehi is a great place. … I think this is a great way to advertise this to other people in Mesa. A lot of people in Mesa have no idea about the history of Lehi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.