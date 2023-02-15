Mesa City Council debated the adequacy of the downtown Mesa’s current inventory of parking spaces at a study session earlier this month.
The majority of the council argued that downtown has plenty of spaces to accommodate its current visitation, but one council member advocated for more parking to make the district more attractive to people considering a drive in from outlying areas to shop or dine at one of the downtown’s award-winning restaurants or breweries.
The topic came up during an update from city staff on the next round of Mesa’s downtown Facade Improvement Program, which will channel almost $5 million in federal grants toward the restoration of the historic storefronts of 18 downtown buildings.
Mesa’s Downtown Transformation office believes the program will help downtown continue to draw new businesses and shoppers, and that raised the issue of parking for Council member Julie Spilsbury.
She said a long-time downtown business owner has complained to her that a lack of parking makes some Mesa residents reluctant to visit the district and may discourage big-name tenants from moving into vacant buildings.
Spilsbury also pointed out that hundreds of new apartments are expected to open soon in downtown and will create greater demand for parking.
She argued that plentiful parking is a key part of the success of Gilbert’s Heritage District, which despite being smaller and having fewer historical buildings than Mesa’s downtown, has become the envy of the East Valley with dining options ranging from Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row to Postino East.
“They have huge parking garages by their downtown area, and so guess where everyone goes to eat? Because I drive down there,” Spilsbury said.
“I know we want (downtown) to be a walkable area, and so why would we put more parking to attract more cars, but … people are gonna want to drive hopefully to (downtown Mesa) to eat,” she said.
Downtown Transformation Manager Jeff McVay pushed back on the idea that downtown Mesa lacks parking spaces.
“There are 10,000 parking spaces, and we have never had a concern voiced to us from customers that are unable to find parking spaces,” he said.
Prospective businesses considering a move to downtown are more concerned about access to designated parking spaces for their employees rather than customer parking, he said.
As far as existing businesses, McVay told council the concerns he hears are from employees and owners who can no longer park immediately in front of or behind their businesses and now have to buy parking permits for reserved spaces.
As the discussion of the facade program continued, several other council members weighed in on parking, and they expressed satisfaction with the current situation.
“I’ve always said we aspire to have a parking problem in downtown Mesa,” Mayor John Giles said.
Giles recalled a recent visit to downtown Mesa’s Espiritu, named one of the top 15 new restaurants in the country by Eater Magazine, and said he was “delighted that I had to drive around for probably 10 or 15 minutes to find a parking place.”
He said downtown was “hoppin’” and he didn’t mind “strolling around to get from point A to point B.”
Councilwoman Jenn Duff, who represents downtown, echoed the mayor’s sentiment.
“Distance is just a perception,” Duff said, “and when you have an area that is beautiful, activated, interesting, you sometimes want to take that walk because you want to explore and see what’s there instead of exactly in front of the business and jump out.”
Downtown Mesa Association President Nancy Hormann said in an email to the Tribune that she feels parking is currently adequate for all visitors.
“We just need to future-proof our parking,” she wrote. “We are working on making sure our growth can continue with no parking issues.”
Duff told her colleagues that when downtown is further down its path of revitalization, she would like to see parking “centralized in a garage,” so the current parking spaces downtown can be made into more “awesome places to go.”
Spilsbury told staff that she doesn’t “want to wait until we have a problem.”
“Also, if we’re not attracting bigger names or bigger restaurant names because of the parking, that’s an issue,” she added.
City leadership tried to assure Spilsbury and the rest of the council that the city is paying close attention to downtown parking.
McVay said the city is currently planning to hire a consultant to conduct a downtown “mobility and parking study,” and there are also additional parking spaces.
City Manager Chris Brady also said there is an empty 900-space parking garage downtown, formerly used by the Brown and Brown auto dealership, at the northwest corner of Hibbert and Main Streets.
The city hopes to negotiate access to the garage for parking, but Brady said in the meantime, the existence alone of the lot makes it “difficult for anybody to come up with a solution of building additional capacity.
