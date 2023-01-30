The Mesa City Council approved a rezone that will allow 50 acres of vacant land inside a specialty health care district to be turned into industrial buildings available for a wider variety of uses.
The specialty district just south of the U.S. 60 near Baseline and Recker roads was envisioned by city planners 20 years ago as a hub for medicine, research and education.
The developer of the Baseline Business Park, as the recently approved project is known, plans to construct eight buildings totalling 700,000-square-foot of industrial space on spec, meaning there are no tenants lined up yet.
In a presentation by the developer’s representative, attorney Sean Lake, a slide included pharmaceutical and medical industries as likely tenants, but also “food and grocery,” “apparel” and “general retail.”
Those uses, particularly the last three, are not desirable for the district’s long-time anchor tenant, A.T. Still University, which has opposed the Baseline Business Park project for months.
A.T. Still wants the land to remain earmarked for more complementary uses to the university, like more schools, clinics and hospitals.
The university also fears warehouses will lead to heavy truck traffic in an area where they want to maintain a campus-like feel.
Besides A.T. Still, which currently has 900 employees at its Mesa campus, several other health care facilities have moved into the district, as well as the Ross Farnsworth Y.M.C.A.
Much has transpired in the 254-acre Arizona Health & Technology Park since 2004, but there are still sizable parcels of vacant land in the district.
Now, the owner of a 50-acre vacant parcel wants to offload the land with a more marketable land use.
A.T. Still pleaded with the city to hold out for projects closer to the original plan.
“Two decades ago the city and ATSU joined hands on a long-term vision, and that was to develop an academic healthcare community – think ASU with a health care focus,” A.T. Still Vice President of University Partnerships Gary Cloud told the council.
“The question that you guys are having to answer today,” Cloud continued, “is this a hand hold thing, is Mesa letting go? … Will we have a chance to grow the village or not?”
City staff tried to make the project less obnoxious for the university by negotiating a development agreement with Baseline Business Park that states no more than 49% of any building can be used for warehousing.
The DA also prohibits many uses that would be allowed under Light Industrial zoning, such as a towing and impound lot.
Planning Director Mary Kospaskie-Brown told the board that staff believes the agreement will encourage manufacturing and research uses in the complex.
The project was earlier called “Baseline Logistics Park,” and the change to Baseline Business Park is probably meant to highlight the attempted shift away from warehousing and shipping uses.
The developer also increased the setbacks of the buildings on the site and raised the height of screening walls.
Traffic engineers for the city of Mesa told council that the roadways and medians would be designed to discourage trucks from driving east from the businesses park toward A.T. Still.
A.T. Still lobbied for a more extreme measure to limit truck traffic by keeping Sunview and Inverness Roads from connecting, but the city nixed this idea, citing poor design.
During council members’ discussion of the project, many expressed their high regard for the university and what has been accomplished so far.
Council member Scott Somers abstained from the discussion and vote because he has a conflict of interest: his wife works for A.T. Still University.
“I’m not letting go. I’m still holding your hand,” said Council member Julie Spilsbury, who represents the district where A.T. Still is located. “I know that the city values you.”
Spilsbury, and other council members, said that they felt the developer and city staff had adequately addressed the university’s concerns about spoiling the campus feel of the area.
She also pointed out that the school still has land available on its campus to expand.
“I just think that, when all is said and done, it makes sense to put this development here,” Spilsbury said.
Mayor John Giles also heaped praise on the university, but said he felt like all of the university’s concerns had been addressed, except for keeping Sunview a dead end, which he thinks would be a bad idea.
“Having a public street not connect to another public street is not good planning,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the project 6-0, with Somers abstaining.
A.T. Still had no comment following the decision, but before the vote, an attorney for the university did not mince words about the significance of a green light for Baseline Business Park.
“An approval is quitting, it is quitting, on the General Plan’s designation of this area as a specialty district for medical uses,” he said.
