The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board has voted to spend $75 million to upgrade aging HVAC equipment in the district – passing over a $250-million deal the district explored in the fall.
The upgrade will be paid with about half of the district’s third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds distributed to school districts to ease the financial impact of the pandemic.
The upgrade plan replaces a deal proposed by Phoenix-based Midstate Energy in September in which the district would have installed new HVAC and solar equipment in the district through a lease-purchase agreement with the company. The cost of the equipment, the company promised, would have been offset by the energy savings of the more efficient hardware and solar energy.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson told the Tribune after the Feb. 22 board meeting that the idea of using federal relief funds to upgrade HVAC equipment came from those earlier talks to lease-purchase equipment.
Though the $250 million deal has been scrapped, Thompson said, a smaller scale deal with the company to upgrade to LED lighting was still possible in the future.
Throughout the pandemic, some board members expressed concern about the quality of air in many district schools, especially because newer ones have few or no windows to let in fresh air. Board member Marcie Hutchinson was especially alarmed, noting that airborne COVID-19 could more easily infect children and staff without adequate ventilation.
During last week’s meeting, board members emphasized the importance of good air in the classroom for learning.
“AC is very important,” board member Kiana Sears said.
Besides preventing learning loss from hot, unventilated classrooms, Thompson said using the ESSER money on upgraded HVAC was also a way to turn the district’s short-term gain into long-term revenue.
“We are looking at the fact that some of the newer equipment will generate savings,” which the district can apply to things like permanent teacher and staff hires, Thompson said. He estimated the district would save about 5% on its energy bill from the upgrades.
“We spend about $13 million a year on electricity,” Thompson said. “Even 5% is a significant amount of money.”
He said there are issues districts
are struggling with when it comes to
ESSER funds.
“While it is a lot of money, it is coming in in a relatively short amount of time,” Thompson said. “It’s only for three years, and I don’t think people understand how hard it is for schools to spend money in that kind of time frame when what we really need to do is hire people to work with children. Those are long-term commitments that go well beyond a two to three-year period.”
“This [plan] affords the possibility to leverage these funds to have a long term [impact]. I still look at these [purchases] as very impactful to the classroom,” Thompson said.
He added that the district is also using the federal funds to directly tackle learning loss from the pandemic, saying that the HVAC plan is in addition to initiatives like hiring tutors, retaining teachers, replacing textbooks and holding a “robust summer school.”
“We now have the money to do some
of the things we haven’t done in literally decades,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to take time, but the money’s only here for a relatively short period of time. Short-term funding is always a challenge.”
In the larger $250 million plan kicked around in the fall, the district would
have relied on one vendor to put in the equipment.
In this new $75 million plan, MPS will purchase the HVAC units from up to four different companies that won contracts through the Mohave Educational Services Cooperative in 2019.
Mohave is a cooperative purchasing group comprised of schools, cities, counties and nonprofits in Arizona.
Thompson told the board that using multiple companies to install the equipment would help the district control costs during a time when supply chain disruptions and inflation are leading to volatile pricing.
“Pricing disruptions and supply chain disruptions are … making it almost impossible to pin people down to ‘hey, this unit costs this amount,’” Thompson said. “A lot of vendors are saying, ‘we can’t guarantee pricing until we know the order is locked in.’”
The multiple vendor approach, Thompson said, will help the district make sure it’s getting market pricing.
During the Feb. 22 meeting, governing board members asked Thompson for details about the locations of the new HVAC equipment.
In the earlier deal considered in the fall, the placement of new equipment would have been dictated by energy consumption – which buildings use the most electricity – in order to generate the most savings.
But Thompson said under the new plan to purchase equipment directly using ESSER funds, the placement would be based on the current condition of HVAC units, and schools will be prioritized above administration offices.
Board members also pressed Thompson on the timing of installation of new equipment.
“I’m sure you have a very strong sense of urgency because people are counting on us to have cooler classrooms next year,” board member Joe O’Reilly told Thompson.
Thompson told the board that supply chain issues are not only affecting pricing, but affecting timeframe when projects can be completed. Due to the current environment, he could not give a detailed timeline, but said $22 million in work has been planned for 15 schools.
“There will be a lot of lead times on this equipment,” he said. “If we can, we’ll do it before school starts.”
While the big lease-purchase deal negotiated in the fall gave the district the idea of using ESSER funds to upgrade its HVAC system, the abandoned initiative may have cost the district valuable time, which board President Jenny Richardson appeared to reference in her remarks.
“It was worth I think to explore this option,” Richardson said, “because it sounded like it could be a viable option to us. Even though it has put us into a time frame that none of us could have predicted or control, I do appreciate your careful work, and this is a lot of money and we want to make sure we approach it in the best way that we can.”
