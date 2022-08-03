Reports of a controversial Lehi apartment project’s demise were greatly exaggerated.
Last October, residents of the northwest Mesa community thought they had defeated a controversial multifamily development after raising an outcry at a zoning board hearing.
The board’s October “no” vote looked like a rare victory for neighborhoods opposing multifamily housing, but on July 27, a modified version of The Homestead at Lehi Crossing returned to the board – and this time it passed.
The plans for the 222-unit, three-story apartment building at Gilbert and McDowell roads now move to City Council, which is currently in recess but reconvenes in late August.
The case has not been placed on a council agenda yet.
Several residents who attended last week’s planning and zoning hearing were outraged at the project’s resurrection and what many claimed was short notice of its return. They vowed to carry their opposition to council.
During the hearing, Adam Baugh, an attorney for developer Sweetwater Companies LLC, said the proposed site of Homestead at Lehi Crossing was challenging for any kind of development.
The site is an irregularly shaped 9-acre basin between the 202 Red Mountain Freeway and two canals to the south.
But the parcel has its benefits for the proposed use, he said, including being an “island unto itself” in which apartment residents would directly access McDowell Road and the 202 without passing through neighborhood streets.
He argued that the way the project was designed would minimize impacts to surrounding neighborhoods and existing trails, which are popular with horseback riders.
Sweetwater is also trying to sweeten the deal for the public by adding enhancements to the public canal and equestrian trails in the area and donating land for a trailhead.
Baugh predicted the project would attract a “high quality of tenant.”
But many members of the community said apartments would be a nail in the coffin of their quiet country lifestyle and noted that Homestead at Lehi would obliterate the site of the pioneer Crismon Homestead.
Historic wooden buildings associated with the Crismon Homestead were removed in 2007 following a fire on the site, a city planner said.
In 2021, the Historic Preservation Board voted to remove the “Historic Landmark overlay” on the site, due to the structures being removed.
The vast majority of the Lehi residents who submitted comments or came to the meeting opposed rezoning of the property from low density single-family to multifamily.
Many expressed frustration that Sweetwater had not, in their view, changed much in the plans since the October hearing.
“I was under the impression … that this was a done deal, and here we are addressing the same problem,” Robin Finn told board members. “I’m totally opposed to this. I believe there is a market for single family houses, for horse properties (on the site).”
Residents opposed the size and density of the apartment building itself, as well as a traffic circle associated with the project that would be constructed on McDowell Road where it intersects the 202 on/off ramp.
The traffic circle was a major sticking point for some P&Z board members during the October hearing.
Residents were concerned that the circle would be incompatible with the volume of horse trailers that use the road. A resident also said the circle would impact a trail crossing at the intersection.
P&Z members shared those concerns in the October meeting, but between then and last week’s hearing, Sweetwater modified the circle, adding rounded curbs that trailers and other large vehicles could drive over them if necessary.
Sweetwater also secured letters of support for the roundabout from the Arizona Department of Transportation and city transportation department.
“Roundabouts can be designed with mountable curbs that operate very well for large trucks and would similarly do so for vehicles pulling horse trailers,” ADOT Regional Traffic Engineer Anissa Gerard wrote. “ADOT is in support of a roundabout with an access to your development directly across from the L202 ramps.”
Despite ADOT’s endorsement, resident Michelle McCroskey deemed the roundabout “unsafe.”
She said she wanted the intersection to remain governed by traffic lights.
Other residents worried the apartments would ultimately bring in “less desirable people” to the area, as Wendy Finn said.
Morgan Porter said that many residents moved to Lehi in order to get away from apartments, “due to drugs, gangs (and) traffic.”
A handful of residents, including some who stayed for the duration of the unusually long meeting, spoke in favor of the project or submitted letters of support.
Multiple people described the vacant basin as an “eyesore” and said they would prefer to see upscale apartments in the location rather than an empty lot.
“Quite frankly, I think that this is an eyesore for people coming into the Mesa area off the (State Route 87) Beeline (Highway),” Randy Hatch said.
“I would much prefer to see this kind of a change versus – we’ve had homeless people down there, we’ve seen a lot of trash, we’ve seen kids on motorcycles ripping around, and I just see more risk in leaving things the way they are,” Hatch continued.
In October, the board denied Homestead at Lehi Crossing in a 2-5 vote. This time around, two board members who voted no in October, Shelly Allen and Ben Ayers, decided to vote in favor of the project.
“I grew up in the Lehi area,” Allen said. “My family was part of the original pioneers that came down and settled that area, so my heart’s there. I understand what you guys are going through, and I also understand development.”
Allen said that the construction of the 202 “changed the whole landscape of Lehi.”
Allen said that most of her original concerns were with the roundabout, and the design modifications added, plus the support of ADOT, allayed those concerns.
Overall, she said, “I think that they’ve really tried” to accommodate resident concerns.
She concluded by telling the audience that the project “still has the opportunity to go to city council.”
The motion to approve the rezoning request passed with 5 votes in favor. There is currently one vacancy on the seven-person board, and board member Jessica Sarkissian was absent.
