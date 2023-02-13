The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band welcomed viewers to a special invitation-only screening as part of Super Bowl Week festivities.
As part of Super Bowl week, the NFL and Force Blue hosted a “Salute to Service” at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale to share the documentary “100 Yards of Hope” with 150 Arizona servicemen and women.
The Mesa-based band is a non-profit organization comprising “musicians from many diverse backgrounds who love to perform and more importantly want to honor our many veterans, military families, and first responders,” explained band spokesman Alan P. Yarusso.
“We rehearse every Tuesday evening in Mesa and perform all over the state and had the honor of performing on the US Midway every year.”
The film they helped to preview focuses on the unique partnership between the NFL, Special Operations military divers, scientists and natural resource managers who came together to restore a football field-sized coral reef and lay the groundwork for future collaborative conservation efforts worldwide.
Following the preview, scientists and the veterans from Force Blue discussed a new mission to use their significant military skills to help heal the ocean and save the only barrier coral reef in the continental United States.
As people headed to the film, everyone couldn’t help but stop to admire the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band playing a medley of patriotic and classic band hymns as guests entered the venue.
Even Cardinals mascot Big Red tried his hand and conducting the military ensemble that practices in Mesa, but decided to leave that to professionals like Ensemble Leader Nikki White.
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is the civilian uniformed volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard established in 1939 as the United States Coast Guard Reserve, and re-designated as the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in 1941.
Today, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has nearly 21,000 men and women comprising a unique force that touch almost every facet of the U.S. maritime environment and whose main goal is recreational boating safety and education.
Division 10 Commander Jonathan Dootson couldn’t help but use the word “blessed” to be recognized by the NFL as a partner for the event. The band falls under his division.
“We are a service organization, you know, we believe in helping others and that type of thing,” Dootson said.
“People give up their own time,” he said. “They come together a couple times a month to rehearse on their own time, they pay for their own instruments, pay for their own uniforms.”
“They’ve been around since 2015 and every year it grows exponentially the number of requests they get,” Dootson said.
People in the band aren’t just limited to playing instruments, they’ll take their time to go out and give out life jackets to people that don’t have them at the numerous lakes around the state, among other events.
“So, it really is a service culture,” Dootson said.
That service primarily comes in the form of performing in parades to honor veterans. Dootson said it’s part of their duty to pay tribute to all U.S. veterans and do it with gusto.
“When we did the Veterans Day Parade and a veteran in a World War II uniform salutes you, you better salute back pretty snappy,” Dootson said. “Because they’re paying homage to you and really we should be paying homage to them.”
Flotilla Commander Jenny Goode plays the piccolo and said it’s an honor to perform patriotic numbers and to see veterans standing up for numbers like the “Star-Spangled Banner” and showing pride in their military service.
“The greatest joy that I have, and one I’m most proud, is when we can perform for veterans and active service members,” Goode said.
