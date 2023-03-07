Amid drought and uncertainty on the Colorado River, the city plans to bolster its groundwater access with two new wells in southeast Mesa.
On Feb. 27, City Council signed off on a $3.4 million contract with Yellow Jacket Drilling Services for two 24-inch diameter wells, near Ellsworth and Elliot and Guadalupe and Signal Butte, respectively. Earlier it approved five drilling companies for as-needed services for well improvements and new wells up to $4 million each.
“The last decade or so was really a lot of attention on plant expansion and transmission mains and the wells largely did not have a lot of investment,” city Water Resources Director Chris Hassert told council. “Now we’re going into a point where we have to catch up with that investment.”
City staff estimated the new southeast Mesa wells would take two to three years to complete.
The wells, about 1,000 feet in depth, will be capable of pulling large volumes of water from the underground aquifer when needed.
Many Valley cities are growing their well infrastructure with new wells or well upgrades. Some, including Mesa, have years of water banked underground that can be tapped in times of need.
Mesa has almost six years of water banked.
While cities may have bulging water bank accounts underground, in many cases the infrastructure for tapping it is limited; municipal water systems can’t pump it as fast as they want or there is no way to move the groundwater to where it is needed most.
For Mesa city staff, the new wells are not so much about preparing for water scarcity, but for giving the southeast Mesa system “additional flexibility,” especially as demand increases with development.
Hassert said the two new wells would help the city meet surges in demand during the summer months, and also keep water flowing during planned outages of the Signal Butte water treatment plant for maintenance in the winter.
Hassert said the new wells will draw from the “enormous” East Salt River Sub-Basin.
One danger of increasing groundwater pumping in Arizona is that too many straws sucking in an aquifer can lower the water level, drying up shallower wells.
An online tool from Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy indicates that groundwater levels in the East Salt River Sub-Basin are currently healthy.
Over the past 10 years, 47 of the 64 wells in the basin have increased in water level, and the median groundwater level has increased by 11 feet, according to the online tool.
But if all the local Arizona cities facing cuts in their Colorado River allocations start to lean more heavily on groundwater, the long-term trend in the East Salt River Sub-Basin could change.
Councilmen Mark Freeman and Scott Somers asked Hassert about groundwater testing and quality where the wells that will be dug.
“It’s pretty good quality,” Hassert said.
“The one contaminant that flirts with the threshold would be arsenic,” he continued. “The arsenic MCL (maximum contaminant level) is 10 parts per billion, and we usually see numbers that are up in the 9 or 10 range, which is OK.”
Arsenic occurs naturally in groundwater in Arizona. Hassert said the groundwater would be blended with the city’s other water supplies in order to bring the level to the city’s target level for arsenic.
He also told the Tribune that the city will sample the water at different levels of the aquifer during drilling and that the city will select where in the aquifer to pull water based on its quality.
Recently, health researchers have been scrutinizing the long-term health impacts of PFAS and PFOS, commonly called “forever chemicals,” which have been detected into groundwater across the U.S., particularly near sites of industrial activity.
Forever chemicals are used in a range of consumer and industrial products, like nonstick cookware, and are also common in firefighting foams. Firefighters have been shown to have higher levels of PFAS in their blood compared to the general population.
Freeman and Somers are both firefighters, and Somers asked staff specifically about PFAS testing.
The EPA has not set maximum limits on PFAS in drinking water, but Hassert said the EPA established a new Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule in 2021 for the nation’s drinking water.
Under the new rule, Mesa will begin testing drinking water throughout the city for 25 specific PFAS compounds.
City manager Chris Brady told the council that there are existing wells in Mesa with known PFAS contamination that the city is monitoring them. He added they are in older parts of the city close to industrial areas, not southeast Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.