Right, Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy shows groundwater level changes in basins across Arizona over the past 10 years, with blue indicating areas’ rising waters levels and red indicating basins with decreasing groundwater levels. Tan indicates minimal change. Mesa is within the East Salt River Sub-Basin, which is the larger of the two light blue basins in the middle of the state. Left, The spots marked “site” represent the areas where the city will be digging large wells. (City of Mesa)