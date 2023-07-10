City to begin work on 10-mile pipeline

On the eve of Independence Day celebrations, Mesa City Council members met briefly and passed over 30 items on the consent agenda without discussion.
Though clocking in at just 8 minutes, the agenda included important business, including $13 million for the first phase of underground work on the $171 million Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline.
The project is likely to snarl traffic as crews install 10 miles of pipe between the Quentin Drive north of McDowell Road in Mesa to an area near Houston Avenue near Greenfield Road in Gilbert. The work will largely involve Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road.
The July 3 meeting was also the first meeting of the new fiscal year, and the city got off and running on spending its newly adopted budget with the approval of roughly $95 million in expenditures ranging from $180,000 for faux trees to cover cell towers to a $33 million contract with Valley Metro for bus service.
But the highlight of the agenda was probably approval of the contract with Garney Companies to install the first 2 miles of pipes for the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline, beginning at Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue and then heading north.
Engineering Director Beth Huning called this the “official start” of pipeline construction and said crews would begin installing the 16-inch pipe on July 24. A tentative schedule has construction in this section running through next February.
A staff report said there would be traffic control restrictions on Greenfield during construction, and that potential impacts would include left turn restrictions, lane closures and other temporary traffic hassles.
The next phase of construction is slated to begin in November and will impact Greenfield Road between Broadway and Brown roads.
The Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline will bolster the city’s water supplies by increasing the amount of reclaimed water it can deliver to the Gila River Indian Community to trade for raw Colorado River water.
Under the deal, Mesa will get credits for raw water equivalent to 80% of the water it delivers to GRIC, which the city says will ultimately cost it less than it would cost to purchase Colorado River water off the market.
Mesa has placed a high priority on starting this project in the midst of extended drought and the likelihood of permanent cuts to its share of Colorado River water, which currently accounts for about half of the city’s portfolio,
City leaders see the pipeline as so important, that it hardly blinked when project costs ballooned from an estimated $72 million in 2021 to $183 million in 2022 due to inflation.
Since 2022, city engineers managed to shave more than $10 million from the final tab with cost-saving measures.
One of the other large expenditures approved last week was the $7.3 million purchase of 13 heavy-duty garbage trucks powered by compressed natural gas.
Ten of the trucks are replacements and three represent an expansion of the fleet.
The city is buying the trucks from Rush Truck Center Phoenix through a competitively bid State of Arizona cooperative contract.
A staff report said Mesa currently services 350,000 trash barrels in the city using a fleet of 57 side-loader trucks. The report said the city has been gradually replacing diesel trucks in the solid waste fleet with natural gas powered trucks to support the city’s Climate Action Plan.
Not all of the money approved last week was outbound.
The council also accepted $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Maricopa County to help pay the $7.4 million purchase price of the 70-room Grand Inn Hotel on Main Street and Power Road for Mesa’s Off the Streets homeless program.
The zoning change requests approved by council also included two multi-family residential developments totaling more than 500 units.
The four-story, 416-unit Residences at Dobson and Cubs Way received the green light and may add dense, high-end apartments to the Riverview area.
An attorney for the project touted the apartment complex as a higher standard in apartment buildings than Mesa typically sees, with an elevated walkway and concealed parking garage.
The council also approved 54 new studios and one-bedroom units for seniors at La Mesita Apartments, a low-income housing development operated by nonprofit A New Leaf near Main St. and Dobson Road.
The new units represent the fourth phase of the complex, which currently has 110 units ranging from studio to four-bedroom apartments.
According to La Mesita’s website, 50 affordable housing units are earmarked for households at or below 60% of the area median income, and 58 units serve households at or below 30% of the area median income.
