City officials say they are not trying to muzzle public voices by no longer reading submitted comments into the record during meetings, but are promoting fairness and dialogue.
The decision to revert to previous commenting practice and no longer read written comments out loud went into effect Aug. 22.
City Clerk Holly Moseley said requiring members of the public to show up or call in to audibly voice their comments is about “ensuring a consistent process and system that treats people equally,” not blocking expression.
Comments submitted online are still sent to council members to view, Moseley and city spokeswoman Ana Pereira said.
Not reading comments out loud “doesn’t diminish their validity,” Pereira said. “The fact that a comment isn’t read out loud doesn’t mean the council member isn’t going to get it and read it.”
The practice of reading online comments out loud at the submitter’s request began at the start of the pandemic as a way to integrate public comments when meetings were held virtually or in council chambers closed to the public.
“It was never intended to last forever,” Moseley said.
When the city council welcomed the public back to meetings in-person in August 2021, the COVID-era comment systems stayed in place at the same time as in-person comments resumed.
Moseley described “reading comments into the record” as a temporary solution during the public building closures, but a side effect was to give members of the public a new tool to voice their opposition to council actions.
At a handful of hearings, an avalanche of submitted comments led to marathon reading sessions of statements – generally opposed to a proposed action on the agenda.
At times these masses of submitted comments read out loud appeared to have an impact, compelling, if nothing else, council members to respond on the record to the concerns.
But from the City Clerk’s view, reading written comments out loud is problematic and potentially unfair when mixed with in-person comments.
For one, in-person and phone-in speakers are usually limited to three minutes of speaking time, she said, but the online comment system didn’t include this limitation.
In theory, someone could write a very long comment online that takes longer than three minutes to read – though in practice this rarely, if ever, happened.
“It just seems so unfair that one person can write two pages and the other person can get cut off,” Moseley said.
Moseley also said that in-person participation was better for public dialogue.
She said that online comments can be “repetitive” and don’t allow for a “conversation” to take place in the chamber.
She said when groups of residents show up to meetings in-person, they often select a spokesperson or two to make their points.
This way, the same points aren’t rehashed, and the mayor will typically give a spokesperson for a larger group more time to speak than the three-minute limit.
Pereira said that the city is reverted completely to pre-COVID practices; it’s keeping the phone-in comment system.
“We still recognize that there’s benefits to working remotely,” Pereira said.
Council members did not respond directly to questions from the Tribune about whether they supported the move away from reading written comments or why there was no discussion about it in a meeting prior to the change.
But Mayor John Giles issued a statement in response to the questions:
“The pandemic forced us to adopt new ways to engage our citizens. In the time since we resumed in-person council meetings, we have been able to identify inclusive and effective ways for the public to participate.
“I’m glad that we’re expanding public participation from pre-COVID practices by adopting phone accommodations for those who wish to comment on an agenda item but are unable to physically attend.
“We’re also working to implement an electronic comment card option. As elected officials, we’re always receptive to public input and we encourage residents to email or call our offices.”
