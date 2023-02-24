Mesa City Councilman Mark Freeman got some face time with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss the city’s requests of the federal government during record-low water levels in Colorado River reservoirs and uncertainty about Arizona’s future share of river water.
About half of Mesa’s water currently comes from the Colorado River, a figure the city is trying to draw down and bring into greater balance with its other water sources, which include the Salt River and groundwater.
Freeman’s exchange with Sinema was part of a meeting convened earlier this month between the senator and the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, a coalition of 10 Valley cities, of which Mesa is a founding member.
The group was created in 1969 to encourage cooperation among cities and towns in securing and maintaining water for urban uses. Freeman took over this year as Mesa’s representative.
Former council member Kevin Thompson represented Mesa on the AMWUA board for many years before terming out and winning election last year to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Freeman said his top message to Sinema was that the federal government must implement “equitable” water cuts among Colorado River states as the u.S.Bureau of Reclamation seeks to stabilize water levels in the major reservoirs Lakes Powell and Mead.
“Equitable reductions” is the polite way of saying California needs to take cuts comparable to that of other Colorado basin states, which have lower-priority rights based on the century-old Colorado River Compact of 1922 and other agreements.
California’s priority is the reason Arizona has taken most of the cuts to shore up reservoir levels so far, and the Golden State is resisting deep cuts as Lake Powell gets closer to deadpool.
Following a January federal deadline for the states to submit a plan for water reduction, Arizona and five other river states submitted a plan and California submitted its own competing plan.
“The one thing that we need to understand is, California has the most senior water rights, and they’re going to play that card every time,” Freeman said.
“You know, the good saying is ‘whiskey’s for drinking and water’s for fighting,’” he said.
Freeman said he also asked to increase federal dollars for water infrastructure projects.
He said Mesa and other Arizona cities can stretch existing water supplies with better infrastructure, such as pipelines for moving water from one part of the city to another.
Mesa currently has two pipelines planned – one to deliver treated wastewater to the Gila River Indian Community to exchange for Colorado River water rights, and another pipeline to connect Mesa’s Northwest and Southeast Water Reclamation Plants.
The water exchange with GRIC could net Mesa an additional 7,000 acre-feet of water supply a year, or about 16% of the city’s current usage, but costs for the project have skyrocketed.
“Two-and-a half years ago, that was an $85 million project. Today, it’s $185 (million),” Freeman said.
Cost estimates are starting to come down, he said, “but there’s urgency to put in this pipeline. We can’t wait any longer.”
Freeman said his third message to Sinema was the need to reduce regulatory hurdles for water projects.
Less red tape would speed up construction and reduce costs on all sorts of infrastructure, Freeman said, but he singled out a plan by Valley cities to raise the level of Bartlett Dam, which stores Verde River water.
The dam has lost storage capacity over the decades through silt accumulating behind the dam.
Raising Bartlett’s height would restore storage capacity, but the project has a very long timeline, in part because of the administrative processes involved.
The project would be a massive and expensive undertaking. A December 2021 report from the Bureau of Reclamation estimated it would cost between $700 and $860 million.
“We wouldn’t even start building on it for eight to nine years from now, and that’s why I brought that up to her. I said, ‘you know, it’d be nice to reduce the regulatory timelines and allow these things,’” Freeman said.
“That really triggered her to where she said, ‘Well, please let my office know, because we can help assist in reducing regulatory guidelines.’ So she’s all on board to help in regulatory assistance to pave the way for permitting,” he added.
Freeman said that AMWUA members are also interested in “direct potable reuse,” or using treated wastewater for drinking water.
Recycling wastewater to potable standards would help cities get more usage out of existing supplies, and regulation changes and funding would help implement direct potable reuse.
Phoenix is currently refurbishing the closed Cave Creek Water Reclamation Plant as the first step in doing just that for its waste water treatment system.
Freeman said the senator “wrote down almost everything that we mentioned.”
He remarked that listening to other cities deliver messages to the senator drove home for him that Arizona cities are “doing their due diligence on water conservation.”
Freeman is a farmer who buys about 300 acre-feet of water a year for his crops, including alfalfa for feeding dairy cows.
“Growing up in a farming family … seeing what water does to landscape and growth for municipalities for development – I just like the dynamics of water,” he said.
Freeman’s deep roots in agriculture give him unusual perspective at AMWUA, which is dedicated to urban water use.
Currently, agriculture accounts for 74% of Arizona’s water consumption, which makes the industry a target for water cuts.
“Water produces the food that we eat today,” he said, “and the farmers are very resilient and we have ultra-savings in water (and) best management practices.”
“Those lands that were ag have water rights entitlements … and once those lands are consumed by development that water is transferred to the cities,” he said. “So water is life. It’s full circle – agriculture basically has given its lifecycle back to municipal water use.”
