On the topic of climate change, Mesa residents are most worried about prolonged drought.
Their next biggest concern is reduced air quality.
Tied for third are threats to agriculture and increased wildfire risk.
These were some of the findings of a six-month public engagement campaign led by Mesa’s Environmental & Sustainability Department last year to identify priorities for Mesa’s year-old Climate Action Plan.
Roughly 2,200 people participated in the study via community workshops, virtual meetings and public surveys.
The department’s findings on public opinion have been folded into an updated version of the Mesa Climate Action Plan, called by staff MCAP 2.0, which City Council adopted July 5.
The plan now includes more details on specific initiatives that residents view as effective in mitigating the effects of climate change.
The top three initiatives that residents supported were developing a resilient water supply, a tree and shade plan, and increasing renewable energy infrastructure.
The recent climate plan update was pre-planned: the fourth “aspirational goal” of the original MCAP directed city staff to engage with residents and stakeholders to find a “community vision” for the city’s climate response and then update the plan accordingly.
The bones of the MCAP have not changed with the update, just some of the details.
Diversity and Special Projects Andrea Alicoate told the council during the June 30 study session that the biggest changes involved updating the language in the aspirational goals to reflect the specific resident priorities identified by the city.
The major targets of MCAP include: 100% renewable energy by 2050, carbon neutrality by 2050, 90% waste diversion from the landfill by 2050, and 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
During public comments on the updated plan, two residents praised the plan but pushed the city to achieve its targets earlier and increase public involvement by forming an advisory board on the plan.
One speaker, who identified herself as a Westwood High graduate and current civil engineering student at ASU, told the council that “Mesa’s Climate Action Plan 2.0 is good work and it is impressive,” but added, “We have waited too long, and I fear that Mesa is not being aggressive enough.”
She asked council members to consider lowering the city’s carbon neutrality target to 2030, as other Valley cities have done.
Resident Shelley Gordon requested the creation of a commission or board composed of members of the public to work with the city on implementing the climate plan.
“This will give citizens the opportunity to play an active role … on issues relating to delivering on the climate action plan,” she said.
Vice Mayor Jenn Duff expressed support for public involvement via a board or commission during a study session for MCAP 2.0 the prior week.
“Probably the top question I get when I’m in the community is what we’re doing about the climate, water, the things identified here,” Duff said.
“For this reason, I’d like to suggest that the city has a sustainability or a climate action advisory board because the interest is so strong and the work is so great that we need to do,” she said.
Mesa has allocated $10 million in the fiscal year 2022/23 budget for MCAP-related projects.
One of the bigger investments planned for the coming year is roughly $5 million to pilot a project that converts captured methane from Mesa’s Northwest Water Reclamation Plant and refines it into utility-grade natural gas.
Called “Flare to Fuel” because the methane would otherwise be burned off in a gas flare, the project aims to convert the captured methane to power Mesa’s fleet of natural gas-powered waste disposal trucks.
Perhaps because of such innovative projects developed by city staff, Mayor John Giles was eager to defend the climate plan even from mild criticism, particularly when it came to comparisons with other Valley cities.
“I think that our plan is as good as anyone’s, but I would frankly say that I think we are implementing the plan more aggressively than a lot of other communities,” Giles said.
“I’m very proud of the way our organization has embraced taking steps (toward) the aspirational goals,” Giles said.
