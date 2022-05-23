On May 16, Mesa City Council adopted a tentative budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, and it is a whopper – a record-breaking $2.3 billion in available resources, compared with $2.1 billion for the current year, which was the previous record-holder.
The budget includes the equivalent of 4,400 full-time city employees for next year, an increase of 160 employees from the current budget.
The council will hold a budget hearing and potentially approve a final budget at its June 6 meeting.
The adoption of the tentative budget capped a roughly month-long process involving what city officials call “April Madness,” when every city department gives a presentation to city council to go over proposals for the next budget year and give a recap of the current year.
City officials put next year’s budget together amid several unusual economic conditions: record sales tax revenue but also higher costs due to inflation, lingering supply-chain issues, historically low unemployment, and challenges with worker retention and recruitment.
Office of Management and Budget Assistant Director Brian Ritschel told the city’s Economic Development Advisory Board that construction costs on some city projects have grown between 30% and 50%.
In previews of next year’s budget, Ritschel said that due to this year’s unusual economic conditions, the theme of the budget is “sustain quality services,” a reference to the city’s desire to maintain service amid challenges.
Next year, the city will still enjoy federal dollars from COVID relief programs like the American Rescue Plan Act, but officials are getting to a point where they can see the end of those dollars, and that prospect haunted budget decisions.
One of the mantras of the city manager and others during budget discussions was that the city is trying to only use federal relief dollars to fund one-time expenditures and not projects with ongoing costs. That way the city will not fall off a cliff when the federal dollars run out.
Another specter lurking among budget talks was the possibility of an economic slowdown in two years.
The city of Mesa belongs to an economic forecasting group out of the University of Arizona. The group provides the city with economic data, which the city runs through statistical software to predict future city revenue.
As a result of their analysis, the city is forecasting an “economic correction” in fiscal year 2023-24, which the city is factoring into its financial planning.
But right now, sales tax revenue is up significantly for the city. Sales tax accounts for the largest share of Mesa’s general governmental revenues and the city’s financial staff expect strong sales tax revenue into next year.
The strength of sales tax revenue is significant: At the start of April, Mesa’s sales tax collections were up 20.8%. A report to council members attributed the sharp rise to “increased construction activity, increased online sales and increased prices due to inflation.”
Visitors from outside the city are helping boost its sales tax revenue.
Ritschel told the economic development board on May 3 that revenue from Mesa’s transient lodging tax collections were up about 8% year over year.
In a budget summary presented to city council on May 5, Ritschel went over some highlights of next year’s budget:
The city is sending about 110 recruits to the Police Academy next year ($3.8 million), and 40 recruits to the Fire Academy ($2.3 million).
The Municipal Court is creating a special Domestic Violence Court to enhance services for victims and accountability and justice for defendants.
Creation of a special events office with seven additional employees to help the city coordinate events in the city.
The Transportation Department will get an additional $10 million for street overlay work. The department will also launch a Fiesta Buzz Neighborhood Circulator Pilot Program.
The city will devote $10 million to Mesa Climate Action Plan projects, including electrical vehicle charging stations and new solar panels.
The city will add staff to its wastewater treatment plants and initiate a project to divide the garbage truck fleet between the east and west sides of the city to reduce mileage on vehicles.
Ritschel said the city was confident the city was in a strong financial position to maintain all of the positions it is adding to the city payroll next year.
He said the city is keeping an eye on inflation, which he described as a “double-edged sword,” boosting the amount of sales tax collected but also increasing the city’s costs.
But when asked about the stability of the city’s finances by Council member Mark Freeman, Ritschel expressed confidence.
“The revenue coming in right now currently is good,” Ritschel said.
