The Mesa Police Department has put citizens on notice: there will be a higher level of illegal fireworks enforcement this holiday weekend compared to years past.
In the lead-up to the holiday, the city has been disseminating information on what is legal and not legal and pledging to do more in response to reports of illegal usage.
Commander Mike Beaton told Mesa City Council members June 16 that “officers will be expected to take some sort of action on a fireworks call – either educate the people and then document that in the call comments … (or issue a citation).”
But Beaton said that actually issuing citations for discharging illegal fireworks is difficult since officers need to see it happen.
The enforcement project comes in response to significant frustration from some residents with the number of illegal fireworks discharged in the city.
Council members expressed their own complaints with fireworks and those of constituents during the discussion with public safety officials.
“Can we give you like specific areas where we know this is going to happen?” Council member David Luna said to laughs in the council chamber. “Because I know exactly where it’s going to happen on Fourth of July, and then I get flooded with emails. You know, it’s just a problem.”
Beaton said the department would accept any information the council members have about hot spots for illegal fireworks.
Fireworks that are always illegal in Arizona without a permit include bottle rockets, skyrockets, aerial spinners, roman candles, shell devices and aerial shell kits or reloadable tubes – anything that leaves the ground or gives off a loud report.
Arizona allows the sales and discharge of certain classes of fireworks, but there are limitations even where and when these can be discharged.
Sparklers, cylindrical fountains, ground “spinners” and toy smoke type devices can be set off between June 24 through July 6 in the summer, as well as other windows throughout the year.
In its release, MPD reminded residents that legal fireworks are limited to private property, with the property owner’s permission. The use of fireworks is prohibited in all public parks, public retention basins and public facilities.
Currently there are no time restrictions on when legal fireworks can be discharged.
In March, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1275, which would permit cities to ban the use of fireworks between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., with extra time allowed for holidays like July 4.
That bill does not go into effect until 90 days after the end of the current legislative session, so the city couldn’t set hours for this holiday.
City Attorney Jim Smith said staff would bring Council an ordinance to set hours for legal fireworks once the law is in effect. He estimated the new ordinance would be in effect before New Year’s Day, another popular time for discharging fireworks.
As for this weekend, the city issued warnings to douse used fireworks in water and protect pets form noises, but had no special warning related to stepped-up enforcement of illegal discharges.
