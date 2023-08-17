City panel wants more protection for history

Virgin land is getting scarcer in Mesa and that’s prompting city leaders and residents to call for stronger historic preservation regulations.
They anticipate a smaller share of projects on “greenfield,” desert or former agricultural land, and more with “grayfield,” previously occupied parcels with old structures.
If economic development and revitalization of more mature parts of Mesa go according to plan, demolitions like that of the Fiesta Mall currently underway could become more common.
In many cases, city leaders and residents will be happy to see old structures go to make way for something better but with demolition, the issue of historic preservation arises.
Communities might want to keep some old buildings to preserve a connection to the past, stabilize neighborhoods and enhance Mesa’s beauty and character.
During the Historic Preservation Board’s August meeting, the Planning Department unveiled a draft of changes to city code on historic preservation.
While the board supported the minor modifications proposed, it also pushed city staff for additional changes to strengthen protections of historic buildings from demolition.
Mesa currently has 27 designated properties and seven historic districts, which are areas consisting of multiple historic properties close together.
The proposed code changes presented to the board are intended to make the preservation rules and processes simpler to understand for the public, including developers and property owners.
It standardizes some of the language and consolidates historic preservation rules currently spread across three chapters into one section.
City staff are aiming to bring the changes to the City Council in September.
The Historic Preservation Board supported the updates, but several members urged the city to go further.
One of the board’s suggestions for Mesa Planning Director Mary Kopaskie-Brown, who serves as the city’s preservation officer and led the presentation, was to raise the penalties for unauthorized demolition of buildings with a historic overlay.
Currently, demolition of structures on property with a historic overlay are placed on hold for six months if the Historic Preservation Board or preservation officer denies the demolition permit.
The stay is intended to give the city and the property owners time to meet and potentially come to an agreement to protect part or all of the landmark. If no agreement is made after six months, the demolition can proceed.
Some property owners may be tempted to knock down a historic building without a permit in order to avoid a protracted battle over a beloved landmark, according to supporters of tougher rules.
New board member Jessica Sarkissian, who served two terms on the Planning and Zoning Board, wondered about the current penalties for unauthorized historic demolitions.
She said that sometimes developers “just go in and demo things quickly, or try to.”
A city attorney said the offense would be treated as any other zoning code violation, with civil penalties “ranging from $150 to “more than $1,500 per citation.”
One board member called a $1,500 fine “pocket change” for a developer eager to move forward with a project.
“If a property owner becomes a habitual offender, then we do have provisions in our code for that, including they can be guilty of a class one misdemeanor,” the attorney said.
In response, Sarkissian suggested stiffer penalties specifically for historic demolitions to act as a deterrent since the consequences are potentially greater than other infractions.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said of destroying a historic building.
In 2019, Glendale, California, toughened its historic demolition penalties after a 111-year-old home was demolished without a permit.
Glendale bars offenders from receiving any building permits on the property for three years, and what is built after the waiting period is restricted to the height and footprint of the razed structure.
Kopaskie-Brown said the Planning Department will “talk internally” about increasing penalties.
“I think that’s a much bigger conversation,” she said.
Regarding the length of the mandatory stay in demolition for historic districts or landmarks, board Chair James Babos said the city should consider extending it to a year from the current six months.
He said that in Phoenix, the historic demolition stay is one year, though other communities in Arizona are six months or less.
Mesa Preservation Foundation Vic Linoff said he supports Babos’ call for a year-long stay on demolition of historic properties, calling a year “more of a standard in ordinances around the country.”
“It allows more time to seek a reasonable alternative to demolition,” he said. “With six months … it is easy for a developer to just wait it out.”
Kopaskie-Brown didn’t comment on extending the stay period during the meeting, but she said the city was already acting on another suggestion.
The city is updating its Geographic Information System to flag proposed demolitions of buildings over 50 years old – whether currently designated historic or not – so they can be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Office before a demolition is OK’d.
Babos said Tucson has a system like this, where city staff are alerted of a proposed demolition of any building 49 years or older.
Kopaskie-Brown told the board the city is currently working with its GIS team on adding a similar feature.
The feature wouldn’t grant properties the protection of an overlay, but the system would “at least flag it so anything that’s occurring on those properties will be flagged for (Historic Preservation Coordinator) Maura (Jackson) to have a quick look.”
