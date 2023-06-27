The approaching Independence Day holiday means people might get an early start on setting of fireworks – a concern for animal lovers because the noise can terrify pets.
With fireworks during the AT&T Fiber Arizona Celebration of Freedom in downtown Mesa July 4 and other fireworks shows around the East Valley, Mesa Animal Control reminds pet owners to follow these tips:
Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags or have a microchip with current information, so an owner can be contacted if the animal does escape. This includes current licenses for dogs.
Do not take your pets with you to any outdoor activity where there will be fireworks.
Leave your pets inside your home with the television or radio on to help cover noise from fireworks. Close the blinds so bright flashing lights do not alarm your pets. Crate your pets if they are used to being in a crate.
Never leave your pets in the car; they could suffer serious health effects, including death, within a few short minutes of being left in a hot car. Partially opened windows do not provide sufficient air but do provide an opportunity for your pet or vehicle to be stolen.
If your pet escapes, contact Maricopa County Animal Care and Control at 602-506-7387 or go to maricopa.gov/162/Lost-Found-Pet.
People who find a lost pet should call Mesa Animal Control at 480-644-2268 to request a pickup. Office hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday but pickups can be made only until noon.
Arizona allows the legal use of fireworks from June 24 to July 6 on private property, with the property owner’s permission. But not all fireworks are legal.
Information: mesaaz.gov/fireworks.
