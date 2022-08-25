Mesa is seeking an artist or a team of artists to help visualize its booming economic development.
The city’s Office of Economic Development, which is moving in December to a new location at 120 N. Center St., wants to install an exterior public art/monument sign at the site. The office is considered the marketing arm of the city.
To that end, Mesa has posted a request for qualifications for interested artists to submit their qualifications for the project by Sept. 6.
The installation must be concluded by spring or early summer next year. The budget for the project ranges between $30,000-$50,000, according to the city.
While Mesa artists are strongly encouraged to apply, applications are open to those who live and work in Arizona.
What should the monument look like?
“We don’t have a set vision of what exactly we want,” said Jaye O’Donnell, assistant economic development director. “We want the artist to interpret what creative, dynamic, bold and vibrancy means to them in a sign for economic development for one of the largest cities in the country.”
The sign should be lighting capable, attached to the building facade or installed to stand alone. Its size will depend on its location at the site.
The materials used must be able to withstand environmental conditions of the area, and stable enough to withstand wind and other weather elements.
The design should also consider the aesthetics of the horizontal building and its landscape.
Overall, the sign should serve as a beacon to residents, visitors and business decision makers alike.
“The Office of Economic Development is excited about the project, because to us, this is more than a sign and the building is more than just a place where we do business,” O’Donnell said.
“This is oftentimes the first place that companies come and site selectors come to meet with us and to see the city,” she added.
“So, this is an important piece and not just signage but really art that will communicate the importance of economic development and the vibrancy of the city of Mesa.”
Through the year, various sites in Mesa, including the downtown, have been selected to construct and house high caliber businesses.
Earlier this month, real estate development firm Clayco broke ground for a flex-industrial development in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone.
In March, Fujifilm announced an expansion of its Mesa facility to supply the semiconductor industry; in July, Virgin Galactic signed up to build a spaceship manufacturing facility near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; last November, Gulfstream announced a new aircraft service center, also near the airport.
New and gleaming buildings offer the impetus to attract even more. This is the flavor and excitement that the economic development office seeks to capture with its signature monument.
At the outset, the RFQ does not require artists to submit a concept or a rendering. The selection panel is looking for innovation and high-quality work done in the past.
“Rather than saying this is what I would do on the site, it’s ‘what have you done’ and ‘what is the quality of the work?’” that matters, O’Donnell said, adding “We do want professional artists who have experience in this arena.”
When the applications have been received, the panel will evaluate and identify the top three artists or artist teams.
The evaluation criteria give 40 percent for the quality of art samples; 25 percent for experience; 25 for demonstrated ability to complete projects on time and on budget; and 10 percent for professional references related to public art and/or monument sign installations.
The office would meet the selected three artists or artist teams and communicate to them the nature of the department’s work and what it seeks to portray in the sign.
At this point, they will be asked to develop a concept according to their interpretation.
After the concepts are submitted, the project awardee will be selected.
Recently, Mesa posted an RFQ to select a muralist to portray the flavor of the Asian Business District and received 31 entries.
O’Donnell doesn’t expect quite that many submissions for this project because it’s not limited to painting or designing, and will involve fabrication.
“It’s going to require a higher level of engineering or design,” she said.
For details on the call for artists on the monument sign project, visit selectmesa.com/about.
