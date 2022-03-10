Skateboarder Jagger Eaton is officially good as gold to the City of Mesa.
The Mesa native won the bronze medal in street skateboarding during the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and on March 1, Mayor John Giles honored him with a gold Key to the City at the Kids That Rip sports complex, where Jagger began his Olympic journey.
“Everything started in this room,” Eaton said. “I spent my whole youth in this skatepark with my family and my brothers working on my craft and just being so passionate about what I love.”
The 2021 Summer Games showcased the debut of skateboarding and Jagger’s accomplishment that permanently places his hometown as a footnote in the history books.
Giles said its “very meaningful” to have one of the first Olympic medalists in skateboarding who is still very loyal to his hometown.I think it’s very inspiring for the young people of our community that they see somebody who developed their talents right here in Mesa,” he said. “And so much so that they were successful on the world stage.
Some of the kids in attendance for the ceremony got to skate with Eaton, including 9-year-old Brandon Stratton, who has watched Jagger and skated for the past four years.
Brandon said he liked watching someone from Mesa compete and wants to compete one day as well.
“It was pretty cool,” he said and he confidently answered that he wants to be “better” than Eaton.
Brandon’s parents, Damon and Kami Stratton, said that the facility provides “some of the best coaching and instruction in the world” because staff helps their son with skateboarding and their 4-year-old daughter Savannah with gymnastics to grow their skills.
In ’99, Damon said Wedge Skate Park in Scottsdale was the only dedicated area for skateboarding.
“I didn’t have this resource as a kid,”
he said.
Now, this indoor facility provides relief from the outdoor environment and a great place for families to watch their kids “shred.”
“It’s a great little community to be a part of,” Kami said.
Jagger’s older brother, Jett, is the skate director at the facility, located at 1927 N. Gilbert Road, Mesa, and said it’s a place they’ve grew up and spent countless hours honing their skills.
“We grew up with so many amazing skaters and so much has happened here at KTR,” he said. “And it means so much to us.”
Jett said he and Jagger skated there for five hours a day every day at the Mesa park since it opened 15 years ago, emulating professional skateboarding stars like Danny Way.
While Mesa is not very big in the
skate community, he said this moment shows what their family has built with KTR brand.
“To have Jagger represent Mesa and win the Olympics, it’s huge for Mesa and it’s huge for our family and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” he said.
The brothers celebrated this accomplishment last month when Jagger turned 21 and he had a beer with his dad.
“I think just being able to calm down and to have a beer with my dad to hang out,” he said. “It was nice.”
