City holds final meeting on drive-thru rules

Mesa city planners held a final public meeting last week on the latest version of the proposed zoning code amendments on drive-thrus before the changes go to the City Council for a potential vote in October or November.
The meeting for the first time drew sizable numbers of both residents and developers together in the same room to comment on the proposed changes.
The two groups have been on opposite sides of the drive-thru regulation debate as it’s unfolded over the past year. Commercial developers vigorously oppose new limits or red tape while residents are wary of traffic and noise impacts from the eateries.
Assistant Planning Director Rachel Nettles said “it was good to have (residents’) perspective” at the meeting, and their presence provided an opportunity for council members to hear some of the feedback the planning department has received on drive-thrus.
During the meeting, Nettles presented a set of proposed zoning updates that are far less restrictive for builders of drive-thru eateries from what was presented a year-and-a-half ago.
Even so, developers expressed lingering concerns about what is still on the table, worried that even the modest reforms could prove onerous.
But the development community’s opposition was muted compared to earlier this year, a sign that the city’s move away from strict measures to curb clustering of drive-thrus is satisfying some critics.
A few land-use attorneys and property owners at the meeting even thanked city staff for responding to their input.
Residents who spoke were concerned that the updated suite of drive thru reforms would have little effect on what they view as Mesa’s negative pattern of drive thru development.
Northeast Mesa resident Anthony Kelley said his neighbors have told their council member that Mesa sometimes feels like “the dumping ground for fast food.”
When he saw the city was backing off an earlier proposal to require a traffic study for all new drive-thrus, another resident said, “That’s disappointing.”
Instead of a traffic study, the city is proposing a less expensive “queuing study” to determine if lane configurations are adequate.
“It’s important that those of us that live in these areas don’t get impacted from a lot of traffic from drive-thrus,” one resident said.
He also opposed the move away from caps on the total number drive-thrus in developments.
“I don’t want to live in a neighborhood where I’ve got drive-thru restaurants on every corner,” he said.
City planners’ current draft shifts their strategy from hard limits on total drive-thrus in commercial developments to managing them primarily through updated design guidelines.
Council Use Permits would also be required for drive-thrus in more of Mesa’s zoning districts, but they would remain allowed by right Limited Commercial and General Commercial, zones that combined make up 7% of Mesa’s land area, according to city documents.
The changes to design guidelines are aimed at reducing lines of cars spilling beyond businesses’ properties, reducing noise pollution and making the properties safer for pedestrian access.
The latest proposal includes a required 100-foot buffer between drive-thru windows and residential property lines.
Entries would have to be 50 feet from street access.
City planners also want to add screening requirements when drive-thru lanes run parallel arterial roadways, as well as mandatory awnings above pick-up windows.
New drive thus-would also have to include shade and walkways for employees taking orders outdoors.
Staff has been working on the update to drive-thrus regulations for almost two years, first exploring ways to regulate them at the request of Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia and former councilman Kevin Thompson.
Following the backlash to the initial proposals from the business community, Mesa planners have retreated incrementally.
First to go in Mesa’s suggested reforms was the proposed cap on the number of drive-thrus allowed at an intersection.
Then the cap on their total in a commercial center was converted to a sliding scale adjusted for acreage – before the limit was scrapped altogether.
Staff also dropped a proposed 750-foot buffer between two adjacent eateries and a third.
In spring, the city unveiled the new approach of focusing on design guidelines combined with expanding the requirement for Council Use Permits, which would give residents more opportunities to object to drive-thrus before they are approved.
Nettles said her department is “really trying to meet in the middle ground” between residents and restaurant developers.
In the spring, the drive-thru regulations received council’s blessing to proceed with a thin margin of support.
Council members Julie Spilsbury and Jenn Duff were particularly outspoken in their opposition to managing the issue through burdensome rules.
The public will have another opportunity to weigh in when the Planning and Zoning Board considers the zoning updates on Sept. 20.
