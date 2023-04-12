The City of Mesa has launched a hotline to help those experiencing homelessness or on the verge of losing housing in the future.
The Homeless Resource Line at 480-644-4673 (HOPE), connects callers with the city’s homeless services coordinator during business hours Monday through Thursday.
“A lot of people aren’t sure where to go or have been passed around a lot,” said Lindsey Balinkie, Mesa’s deputy director of community services.
“We want to stand up (the hotline) to give a resource to anybody that’s calling us. Just to be a valuable resource to Mesa residents that are going through hardship,” she said.
Balinkie said the number of people in housing distress has been “surging” for a long time, but there is extra concern now that some COVID-era federal support programs like Emergency Rental Assistance Program are exhausted, housing costs remain high and the economy is in a precarious position.
“We are seeing more people that are first-time homeless, losing income or just tipping over as rents have increased over the last many months and years,” she said.
She called the recent surge “worrying.”
So far, the hotline has helped about 35 people, Balinkie said.
One example she gave of a caller was a single mother with two children, 13 and 9 who was staying in a vehicle at a friend’s empty lot, or sometimes at a hotel.
Balinkie said the hotline was able to refer her to the city’s Off the Streets program, so the caller and her family are staying in the city’s temporary housing, where on-site social services are available.
Balinkie noted that the mother is currently employed.
“That’s the other kind of misperception: that individuals experiencing homelessness don’t work or they don’t have jobs,” Balinkie said. “A lot of people that we talk to are employed, but it’s just not enough.”
The hotline complements existing doorways for people in crisis to access support from the city or nonprofits, such as referrals from Mesa’s park rangers and police officers.
There is also a statewide Information and Referral Service hotline at 211, but Balinkie said the city wanted to provide “a focused Mesa response for Mesa residents … to get them to the right place here locally.”
She said another good resource for someone unsure of where to start is the Paz de Cristo Outreach Center at 424 W. Broadway. The center has “navigators” on-site who can assess a person’s situation and help guide them through the process of accessing services.
Balinkie said the navigators are typically at Paz de Cristo Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
She said her department is keeping track of the hotline calls as part of its ongoing effort to assess the city’s needs and identify gaps in housing and homelessness prevention services.
The city employs a “Housing Path to Recovery,” a housing-first approach that combines shelter with social services to transition people to independent, stable living.
Even though some federal assistance like ERAP programs have sunsetted, Balinkie said there is still lots of help available for those who need it. The nonprofit A New Leaf has programs to help with rent and utility deposits, she said, and Mesa’s Public Housing Authority administers emergency housing vouchers.
Mesa’s homeless programs are helping individuals, and Balinkie thinks they are also instrumental in preventing large tent encampments from forming in Mesa.
By “leading with services,” Mesa is able to “thoughtfully” enforce its urban camping laws so aggregations of encampments don’t emerge, she said, adding that Mesa also has an easier task than Phoenix with a smaller homeless population.
“People are struggling, and that’s showing up in different ways,” Balinkie said. “We’re trying to be a place that is able to really … help and point them on the next step in their path.”
