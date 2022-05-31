Mesa City Council will decide on June 6 whether to ask voters in November to approve a $157 million bond issue to build or rebuild three fire stations, revamp the Police Department’s headquarters and evidence building upgrade the public safety training facility.
Council faces a June 11 state deadline for cities to call a bond election for Nov. 8.
The bond package includes a $43.4 million overhaul of the police headquarters at 130 N. Robson and adding $10 million to the $10 million already approved in a 2018 bond package for a consolidated evidence facility next door.
It also includes another $41.9 million for improving the 57,500-square-foot public safety training facility on North 40th Street by adding classrooms, parking and other site improvements.
And the package earmarks money for two new four-bay fire stations – one at 80th Street and Elliot Road and the other at Lindsay and McDowell roads – while also upgrading the fire station near Greenfield Park that was built in 1978.
The package is about twice as large as the public safety bonds approved by voters in 2018, the last time Mesa voters signed off on bonds for police, fire and medical.
The last time voters approved bonds for public safety, in 2018, they signed off on $84.8 million for police and fire out of a total $196 million package including parks, cultural amenities and shared use paths.
Cities in Arizona can raise funds for projects by selling bonds to investors, which are paid back with interest over a period of up to 30 years. Voters must approve the amounts of the bonds.
City Manager Chris Brady told Council earlier this month that staff estimates the new financing would cost taxpayers about $43 a year in additional secondary property taxes.
Staff said this year’s public safety package would be the only bond authorization requested this year.
The two new stations will help the city fill “gap” areas in the city with slower emergency response times than other parts of the city identified in a March 2022 analysis of emergency response data.
At a January planning and zoning hearing for a new housing development at Val Vista Drive and Thomas Road, which is in the service area of the proposed Lindsay and McDowell station, many residents said a fire station was sorely needed in the area, especially as the number of residents has grown in recent years.
While the bonds would deliver a new station in the area, residents will have to wait several years: City Engineer Beth Huning told council the new fire stations would be complete four to six years after the November vote if the bond funds are approved.
“At least four years,” Huning said in response to a question about turnaround time. “So if we get the money in November and start, we’ll just have to prioritize them in which order that the fire department wants to proceed with.”
The largest project in the bond package is a renovation of the police headquarters building, built originally in 1974, then expanded in 1988 and 1997, Huning said.
“This building’s been around the block a few times,” she said. “It’s in need of some major renovation: full renovation of all floors, including a lot of what I think of as the bones of this facility – the electrical, service entrance, the HVAC – all that needs to be renovated.”
Assistant Chief Dan Butler told the Tribune last year that the department would also like to make the building more welcoming to the public.
“As policing has evolved, we’ve been early adapters of collaboration within our community,” Butler said.
“I almost envision Google-esque type rooms where there are creative, non-intimidating environments, where members of the community can come in and sit down with my youth development team or Chief (Ken) Cost and have a cup of coffee and talk about the issues that are facing law enforcement in a very open and inviting environment,” Butler continued.
A project that’s nearly as large as the headquarters renovation in terms of cost is a proposed upgrade to the Public Safety Training Facility at Greenfield and McDowell Roads. The facility contains a track, a burn building, classrooms and other training facilities.
The city proposes to expand this facility with 57,500 square feet of new offices and classrooms and other improvements, such as a new parking lot.
“As we’re growing and adding police and firemen, classes that we bring in continue to get bigger and bigger and bigger,” Brady said of the training facility. “So we need both classroom space and we just need parking, logistics.”
Mayor John Giles signaled strong support for the measure during the study session, saying that he thought the existing facilities were “overutilized,” and more space for public safety was justified.
“With the growth of our community, I think any reasonable voter that looks into this thing is going to support it,” Giles said, “but I think it’s incumbent on all of us to realize this is a campaign.”
“We are going to the voters and saying, ‘would you please give us $43 or more a year of your money?’ which is a serious ask,” Giles continued. “So yes, we need to put this on the ballot, but more importantly, we need to work with labor groups and anyone else to campaign out there to help people understand why it is important to vote for it.”
