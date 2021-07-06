After last week’s study session on the impact of “market spikes” regarding energy the city of Mesa Electric buys, the Tribune asked if Mesa Electric rates have increased this year.
According to Kevin Christopher, a city spokesman, “In 2021, our Electric Energy Cost Adjustment Factor (EECAF) for residential has changed as indicated below:
December 2020: $0.03800 / kWh
January 2021: $0.03800 / kWh
February 2021: $0.03800 / kWh
March 2021: $0.05400 / kWh
April 2021: $0.05700 / kWh
May 2021: $0.06340 / kWh
June 2021: $0.06668 / kWh”
kWh (kilowatt hour)
That means resident usage rates have increased nearly 75 percent in the last four months. “However, that is only one component of a customer’s bill and is typically sculpted higher in the summer months and lower in winter, spring and fall to reflect the typical cost variations,” Christopher noted.
He said the EECAF increases have resulted in an increase in customers’ June 2021 bills of about 24 percent compared to the bills for June 2020.
According to the city’s website, “The EECAF is determined on a forward fiscal year basis for each month therein and is reviewed each month and adjusted as necessary to reflect known and measurable changes to costs and customer consumption.”
Christopher noted that “Council approved the tariff sheets that established the EECAF mechanism which allows the EECAF to be adjusted as frequently as monthly without council action.”
“Any adjustments to other billing factors or components require council action,” he said.
There was discussion at the study session about other utility funds being used to help pay for the high electric costs Mesa is facing.
Nothing is definite, Christopher said.
“The city is still in the process of evaluating all options available to assist in mitigating the full impact of the increased prices,” he said. ′
