Nominations are being accepted through April 15 for the city of Mesa’s Hometown Heroes banner program.
The program is a tribute to recognize and honor Mesa residents and their family members who are serving, or are veterans who have served, in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Each banner will be in honor of a specific Mesa service person and will include their name, branch of service and photo if provided.
The program began in 2014, according to Kevin Christopher, a city spokesman.
“At the time, the city of Mesa had a veterans task force that was exploring different ways to support Veteran’s services in the community,” Christopher said. “We explored other city government programs nationally at that time and modeled the Hometown Heroes Banner Program after a program out of California.”
Banners will be displayed on street lamps in downtown Mesa during the Memorial Day and Veterans Day holidays.
To be eligible, the honoree must be currently serving on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces or be a veteran who was honorably discharged or gave their life serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. They must have permanent residency in Mesa or a family member living in Mesa.
To request a banner, visit mesaaz.gov/government/diversity-office and click on the “Hometown Heroes Banner Form” link. A high-resolution portrait style photo of the service person in dress uniform is required.
A donation of $150, to cover installation and removal, must be paid by check to Downtown Mesa Association, Attn: Hometown Heroes, 100 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85202. (Include the name of military person or veteran.)
Once completed, mail the application to: City of Mesa Diversity Office, P.O. Box 1466, Mesa, AZ 85211-1466.
Applications can also be emailed to diversity.info@mesaaz.gov.
The Hometown Heroes Banner applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis by the City of Mesa Community Engagement Office. After one year, the banner will be permanently removed and given to the serviceperson or family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.