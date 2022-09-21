The City of Mesa collected a record $301 million in sales taxes in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, exceeding the previous year’s $253 million take by 18%.
Assistant Director of the Office of Budget and Management Brian Ritschel celebrated the news, noting that sales tax revenue funds the day-to-day operations of city government, including its projects, services, vehicles and employee salaries and benefits.
“The city is highly dependent on sales tax to be able to provide services to Mesa residents. It’s the No. 1 major revenue source for the city,” he said.
Ritschel attributed the record year to a number of factors, some positive and some negative.
On the positive side, there is a lot of construction happening throughout the city, and Mesa is reaping tax benefits from that surge in purchasing and rentals that goes along with construction.
Ritschel said FY2022 saw a 55% rise in sales taxes generated by construction.
Regular consumers are also continuing to buy a lot of stuff, and increased online shopping is helping Mesa capture more of that sales tax revenue.
Because online retailers are now required to collect local taxes, online orders send taxes to the city that might have gone elsewhere had the shopper gone to a neighboring town to shop.
Ritschel said the increase in the Child Tax Credit by the federal government in 2021 has also helped sales tax collection.
“We feel that the federal stimulus has also helped because that gave residents disposable income,” he said.
The less positive reason for the sales tax boom is inflation.
Prices for consumers are up for all kinds of goods, which leads to more sales tax but hits consumers in the pocketbook.
Ritschel said June and July saw the highest inflationary increases in 40 years,
While higher prices increase the amount of tax collected, inflation also increases costs for city operations.
“Some of our project costs have gone up 50%, 60%, 70% of the estimates,” Ritschel said.
