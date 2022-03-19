Several citizens raised concerns last month over a new $5.6 million shared-use recreational pathway that will extend for 2.2 miles in Lehi.
Citizens brought concerns at the Transportation Advisory Board meeting last month about the Lehi Loop Shared Use Path that will run along the Salt River Project canal and State Route 202, include two trailheads, and utilize an existing tunnel crossing beneath Val Vista Drive.
“The Transportation Department seems hell-bent on wanting to waste a huge chunk of our limited active transportation budget on a path that would only service a few ranch houses in northeast Mesa,” Luis Montes said.
Montes operates the Facebook group BikeMesa whose stated purpose is “working to make bicycling a prominent, safe, and convenient form of transportation and recreation in Mesa, Arizona and surrounding areas.”
Overall, Montes said the plan ignores most residents that need safe paths for commuting and “should be a low priority.”
“It’s clearly someone’s pet project, but it’s being funded with our tax dollars,” he said, noting that the city removed plans and timelines from the city website.
“We’re basically blind to whatever they’re currently working on,” he said.
Mesa officials said project budgets are updated annually in the city’s Capital Improvement Program that’s approved by City Council.
Ryan Wozniak, a member of the BikeMesa group, said the city fielded some questions from the community at a council study session last Aug. 26, but “has been awfully quiet since.”
“Since that presentation, there hasn’t been an update or clarification of the strategy,” he said. “I think they are attempting to maximize where pots of money is to be spent.”
City spokesman Kevin Christopher said Mesa residents voted in 2018 to approve bonds for three shared-use paths totaling $12.4 million that included the Lehi project as part of the $196 million bond for upgrades to parks, public safety and cultural institutions.
During the design phase of many capital projects, the city said it holds public meetings to get citizen feedback regarding the project, aesthetics, overall function and cost estimates.
The city held a virtual public meeting in June 2021 to present design concepts, schedule, and budget for the Lehi Loop Path.
The Transportation Department said the project is currently under design and scheduled to begin construction this year with completion in 2023.
The city said before construction begins, the city will solicit bids from contractors for the project and the lowest bid is selected and approved at a council meeting.
“If another method of construction contracting is used, City Council is notified of cost and schedule before the contract is executed,” Christopher said. “So that questions/concerns can be dealt with before having a contract.”
