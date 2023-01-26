Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children.
Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families.
It said the two-story building at 424 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. will be “net zero,” meaning it will balance the amount of greenhouse gas produced against the amount removed from the atmosphere and produce as much energy as it consumes.
“The campus will be one of the first for any nonprofit in Arizona to put sustainability at the forefront and build for future generations,” the nonprofit said.
“Child Crisis Arizona has experienced unprecedented program growth especially in its early education programs. This growth meant our staff members and programs were sprinkled throughout the Valley as we didn’t have adequate space,” said Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj.
She said the nonprofit last year served over 7,500 unduplicated people and that the campus “will offer additional program space for both Child Crisis Arizona and partner organizations to provide transformational programs focused on impact for underserved children, youth, and families.
“Establishing this new campus will centralize Child Crisis Arizona operations and leverage synergies with partner organizations.”
The new campus will offer: foster care and adoption services, family education, children’s counseling, health and wellness such as medical screenings and basic needs, a centralized kitchen and food distribution center, centralized administration and philanthropy, foster teen programs, therapies using art, dance, and music, training and partnerships.
According to Jodi Stoken, chief development officer, Child Crisis Arizona will have strategic collaborations planned with such organizations as Ballet Arizona, United Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona.
“Partnerships like this with other organizations whose mission is to strengthen families means together we can assure that children, youth, and families receive high-quality wraparound services in one location,” she said/
“Though the Child Crisis Arizona campus will have a deep, everlasting impact on the community, it will have a very small impact on the environment,” says Barry Chasse, founder of CHASSE Building Team.
“We are using a biophilic design throughout, meaning deliberate incorporation of things like natural lighting and ventilation, natural landscape features and other elements for creating a more productive and healthier built environment for people,” said Doug McCord, principal at Architectural Resource Team. “It will meet the highest level of standards for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and attain a Living Futures Petal Project Certification upon its completion.”
The project is slated for completion in mid-2024.
